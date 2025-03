How the New England Patriots plan to build a winning roster this offseason With the NFL Scouting Combine over, teams will now shift focus to free agency and the NFL Draft. ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss joins Steve Burton on WBZ-TV's Sports Final to break down New England's plan to build a winning roster this offseason, which will start with a focus in the trenches. Reiss also gives options for the No. 4 pick and a few of his takeaways from the Combine.