Davis Farmland says new splash park is largest of its kind in the country

With families looking for ways to stay cool amid the hot weather this summer, Davis Farmland in Sterling, Massachusetts says it has opened the largest zero-depth splash pad in the country.

The Cowabunga Splash Park opened about two weeks ago. Davis Farmland owner Larry Davis says it's been about five years in the making.

"We have gone through so many plans," he said. "It had to be the ultimate in accessibility and safety."

Davis Farmland splash park

There are more than 40 different splash items that cover an area equivalent to 36 pickleball courts. There are plenty of kid-friendly features like geysers and the "bubble blast."

"It is controlled by the bubble bazooka," Davis said. "The kids love this."

There are also plenty of dry areas for parents to watch their kids play without getting soaking wet.

Admission to Davis Farmland is just under $39 per person. The splash park is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Of course, admission also includes getting to see farm animals up close.

"It's amazing to help kids learn with the animals, especially when they don't get to see all these animals every day," livestock manager Alexa Olson said. "It's a lot of interactive, hands-on learning."

Spray decks in Massachusetts

If you're looking for a free way to stay cool, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation operates 20 spray decks in the state. Most are open through Sept. 13.

Click here for a list of spray dray decks, swimming pools and wading pools in Massachusetts.