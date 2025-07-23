Watch CBS News
Risk of severe weather follows potentially record-setting heat around Boston on Friday

By
Terry Eliasen, Exec. Weather Producer
WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer
Terry Eliasen is a meteorologist and executive producer of the WBZ-TV Weather Team. He has worked at WBZ for more than 20 years.
/ CBS Boston

Next Weather: WBZ mid-morning forecast for July 23, 2025
Next Weather: WBZ mid-morning forecast for July 23, 2025 03:22

Another round of high heat, oppressive humidity and potentially severe storms is on the horizon in the Boston area, therefore, the WBZ Weather Team has highlighted Friday as a NEXT Weather Alert Day. 

First the heat

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for both Thursday and Friday. 

Heat advisory
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Sitting about halfway through meteorological summer, we have already equaled the number of 90-degree days from 2024 in Boston.

90 degree days
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

We will be adding on to that total in the next couple of days. 

High temperatures on Thursday will reach the low 90s in most areas along and north of the Mass Pike. 

Dewpoints will be climbing into the 60s, making it feel a few degrees warmer. 

Forecast
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Heat peaks on Friday

The heat and humidity will peak on Friday. 

Temperatures will reach into the mid and upper 90s, challenging some daily records. 

Dewpoints will top out near 70, adding 5-10 degrees to the "feels-like" temperature. 

Record heat
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

During Friday afternoon and evening, a cold front will sweep through southern New England ushering in some cooler and drier air. 

Risk of severe storms

Unfortunately, in order to get there, we will have to endure a round of thunderstorms, some of which could reach severe levels. 

The Storms Prediction Center has placed our entire area in a "marginal" risk for severe storms on Friday. This is a level 1 of 5 on their scale. There is a good chance they may adjust this in the next 24 hours and place parts of the area in a "slight" risk, or level 2. 

Severe storms
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Highest risk for thunderstorms will be between 2-8 p.m. on Friday. 

Any storms that form may contain very heavy downpours, lightning, damaging wind gusts and small hail. 

If you have outdoor plans Friday afternoon and evening, we urge that you stay tuned to updated forecasts. 

Weather forecast
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Weekend weather

After those storms pass, drier air flows in and we are in for another terrific Saturday! 

Weekend weather
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Sunday may bring another risk of showers or storms. More on that in the next few days.

