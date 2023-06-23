Endangered Ossabaw Island hogs born at Davis Farmland in Sterling
STERLING - Nine critically endangered Ossabaw Island hogs were born at Davis Farmland in Sterling.
Farm co-owner Larry Davis said the baby hogs are "healthy, strong and absolutely adorable."
Davis said Ossabaw Island hogs are critically endangered, with less than 200 currently living in the United States. The hogs' presence in the U.S. dates back to the 1500s, when they were brought to America by Spanish explorers from the Canary Islands.
Davis Farmland is the largest sanctuary of endangered livestock in North America.
