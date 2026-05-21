Cambridge man injured in Memorial Drive shooting feels grateful to be alive, "I thought I wouldn't make it."

One of the victims seriously injured in last week's brazen shooting on Memorial Drive in Cambridge said he is grateful to be alive after being shot multiple times.

"I thought I wouldn't make it," 37-year-old Casimir Bangoura said while talking with WBZ-TV from his Cambridge apartment, one day after he left the hospital.

Bangoura, who moved from the West African country to Guinea to the United States two years ago for better opportunities, suffered extensive injuries in the afternoon attack.

He said doctors told him he was shot nearly a handful of times.

"I got five wounds, but I heard the doctor say it might be four bullets," he said, adding that one of those bullets remains lodged in his shoulder.

Bangoura was one of two drivers wounded during what investigators described as a random shooting spree along Memorial Drive.

"I got into my car, I backed up, and I saw someone pointing a gun at me straight up," Bangoura said, noting it was moments after he left the apartment to take his sister's car to the car wash.

At first, he thought the encounter was some kind of joke or prank. But he said the gunman then reloaded his rifle.

"So I was like, okay, maybe it's not a joke. Maybe I should try to get away fast," he said. "So I put my car in drive mode to try to drive as fast as I can to get away from him. But in the position I was in, I had no other option but to drive past him, so in doing that, I started hearing gunshots."

"I was just hearing the gunshot," he added.

Bangoura said he lost control of his vehicle and realized he was covered in blood. He said the gunman then pointed the weapon toward his window again before walking farther down Memorial Drive and firing more shots.

"I thought I was going to die, but I saw my phone," Bangoura said. "I called 911 and told them, OK, I got shot. And by saying that, that's when I passed out. That's where my memories, that all I can remember."

Investigators allege Tyler Brown randomly fired between 50 and 60 rounds while walking down Memorial Drive that afternoon before Brown himself was shot by both a Marine veteran licensed to carry a firearm and responding police officers.

During Thursday's court hearing, prosecutors said Brown approached Bangoura's vehicle and "began shooting him through his car window."

Brown appeared in court by video from a hospital bed. Prosecutors also referenced what they described as a lengthy, violent criminal history in Massachusetts and other states dating back to the mid-1990s.

A judge ruled Brown dangerous and ordered him held without bail.

"I am hoping he or anyone with the same kind of behavior are not able to be in the streets because it's not even me," Bangoura said. "Maybe it's me today, but tomorrow and the next time it could be someone else and another family and who knows how the outcome of that could be. So yeah, I hope justice is served."

Doctors believe Bangoura will make a full recovery, though he faces additional surgeries and a lengthy rehabilitation process. The other victim injured in the shooting has also been released from the hospital, according to prosecutors.