Helicopters dump water on Massachusetts brush fires, smoke seen for miles

Helicopters being used to fight wildfires in Massachusetts

Helicopters being used to fight wildfires in Massachusetts

Helicopters being used to fight wildfires in Massachusetts

MIDDLETON - Brush fire smoke could be seen for miles as it gripped the Middleton community. Firefighters said it could take days to fight the fire and for the smoke to clear out.

From the air as the sun set, smoldering smoke rose above the woodlands of Middleton. The fight against flames and thick smoke continued with buckets of water being dumped by helicopters over a brush fire burning in its second day.

"It's never been this dry in my whole life that I've seen, I'm surprised they had enough water to fight it with," said Wayne Farrin whose mother lives in Middleton.

50-acre brush fire in Middleton

The flames started near powerlines by Upton Hills Road, then soon spread to a 50-acre brush fire leaving overwhelming thick smoke hanging over the neighborhood.

A helicopter dumps a bucket of water on a brush fire in Middleton, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"It is scary because it's so dry it can spread fast," said Jay Weaver who lives in the neighborhood.

Firefighters ran several water lines through the tricky terrain. With dry weather and dry ground, it's the perfect recipe for brush fires.

"The leaves, the dead branches, that stuff happens you know but I have faith in the fire department and stuff like that, they're doing their job," said Weaver.

More than 100 acres burned in Salem

In Salem, crews worked to protect neighborhoods as a brush fire spread through the woods behind homes. Already more than 100 acres have burned.

In the tough conditions, the task hasn't been easy for Salem firefighters who worked hard to snuff out smoldering hot spots with every tool they had.

"We're making sure it doesn't get to close," said Deputy Fire Chief Peter Schaeublin.

18 brush fires in last 24 hours

With 18 active brush fires reported across the state in the past 24 hours, people as far south as Boston could smell it. Neighbors in the thick of it know if the wind changes, anything can change.

"Hopefully they can get it contained and no one's house will get burned and families lose their houses you know it would be sad if something like that happened," said Farrin.

When it got dark Monday night, firefighters left the area where brush fires were burning for their safety, but they'll go back out if a neighbor calls. The fight continues first thing Tuesday morning.

State fire marshal urges caution

The state fire marshal's office urged Massachusetts residents to use extra caution with any open flame or other heat source outdoors.

"The dry, sunny, breezy weather is great for recreation, but it also means that any outdoor fire will spread quickly and become very difficult to manage," said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine. "We're seeing preventable fires growing to dangerous sizes and drawing numerous resources, locally and regionally."

The fire marshal said open burning is prohibited statewide through January and in many communities year-round. Officials urged residents to refrain from outdoor cooking and heating, and to use caution with lawnmowers, leaf blowers and other power equipment.