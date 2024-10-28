Crews fight Salem brush fires without crucial fire hydrants due to water main break

Firefighters left without fire hydrants during Salem brush fires due to water main break

SALEM - A water main break left crews without pivotal fire hydrants as they attempted to get brush fires under control in Salem.

Residents at the Highland Condominium Community on Lyons Street could only watch as the firefighters tried to control the blaze without fire hydrants.

"Firemen told me that the hydrants didn't have any water. We need to have water to actually stop some of the smoldering," says Property Manager Cindy Alsemo.

The neighborhood was confident in the firefighters' ability to keep them safe, but Aselmo was ready to respond if the fires got too close.

"I think it's kind of scary," Aslemo says. "People were concerned that they needed to be evacuated and we said 'No you don't.'"

Deputy Chief of the Salem Fire Department Peter Schaeublin says crews are using every tool at their disposal but are facing challenges like wind, and dry land.

"It is a highly wooded area," says Schaeublin. "We're making sure that it doesn't get too close."

Firefighters are struggling to get access to the burning areas, which are rocky and steep. Crews in Middleton are using a helicopter which is dumping gallons of water on hard-to-reach areas.

Around 130 acres of land across Massachusetts have been burned since the fires started on Saturday. Crews in Middleton and Salem will continue to monitor the potential hot spots and embers outside of their containment line.

Why does Boston smell like smoke?

The fires have been sending smoke as far away as Boston, where neighborhoods were struck by the unexpected and unsettling smell.

"I didn't feel awesome on my run," says Cory McGee, an Olympic runner.

Her training has been negatively impacted by the poor air quality. "There is some impact for sure. It definitely doesn't make you feel just as good," says McGee.

WBZ-TV's Executive Weather Producer Terry Eliasen says that the smoke smell should dissipate in Boston as it escapes upwards into the atmosphere.

Officials warn people to avoid any activities that could ignite a fire, including all outside burning even in your backyard. Any spark could lead to a large and damaging brush fire.