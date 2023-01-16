Messy storm bringing rain, snow to southern New England

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON -- The WBZ-TV Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for the messy storm Friday.

We expect the precipitation to continue, off and on, Friday through the evening. This round will fall mainly as snow, but temperatures will remain near or slightly above freezing. Given this, we do not expect much accumulation on the roads.

The snow accumulation in southern New England will come from what falls on Friday during the day and will mainly be on the grass, not on roads.

The amounts north of the MA/NH border are a combination of what falls Thursday night and what comes Friday.

We think there will be a coating to an inch on the grass for most towns near and north of the Pike on Friday.

There could be 1-3" in spots (mainly on grass) up near the MA/NH border on Friday.

Farther north into New Hampshire, we are expecting 3-6" when you combine what falls Thursday night and what comes Friday.

What's Next?

Very little time to rest as another juicy storm is set to arrive Sunday night and Monday. This one looks somewhat similar to the Thursday/Friday storm. There will likely be a variety of precipitation types in our area, however, rain is favored for most of eastern MA at this time. Best chance for snow, as of now, looks to be well north and west in more elevated areas.