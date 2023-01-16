Periods of light snow Friday before next storm arrives Sunday into Monday

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON -- Happy Friday! I bet a lot of you went to bed Thursday night while it was still raining and woke up this morning to a fresh coating to few inches on the driveway.

Late last night, between about 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., the rain briefly changed over to a very sloppy, wet snow. It came down fast and furious for an hour or two and left a very heavy layer of white on the trees and cars. Thankfully, temperatures have remained near or slightly above freezing, so road conditions overall have been decent.

And now onto Phase Two!

There will be periods of snow Friday across the entire area. The snow will be light for the most part, but there will be some patches of moderate snow, which could briefly lead to some whitening on the roads. I think the best chances of snow-covered roads would be in central Massachusetts, in some of the higher elevations.

It's a #MoodSnow kind of day in Boston. Not accumulating, but pretty pic.twitter.com/jJ5LFtG6Yt — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) January 20, 2023

The snow will tend to decrease in coverage and intensity this evening and gradually taper off Friday night. By midnight we should be all clear.

Temperatures will drop below freezing tonight for just about our entire region, so there will be some slippery spots forming on untreated surfaces.

We will get some melting this weekend thanks to a good deal of sunshine on Saturday and daytime high temperatures hovering in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Very quickly, our attention this weekend will turn to the next storm.

This one looks very similar to the last one - arrives Sunday night, lasts into the following day and will be a mix of rain and snow with marginal temperatures.

WBZ TV graphic CBS Boston

At the moment, it appears as though any significant snow accumulation may be relegated to the elevated areas in Worcester County and beyond. Current odds favor mainly rain across most of eastern Massachusetts.

But, again, with temperatures very close at multiple levels of the atmosphere, we will have to keep a close eye on this over the next few days to be sure that the plowable snow doesn't sneak closer to the coastline.

One other thing to watch for the Monday storm - the tides will be astronomically on the high side. If we get a decent onshore wind component, there may be some minor coastal flooding.

WBZ TV graphic CBS Boston

Have a great weekend!