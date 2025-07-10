Red Sox ball attendant Jacque Harrington falls short in bid to reach MLB All-Star Game

Boston Red Sox ball attendant Jacque Harrington fell short in fan voting in her bid to represent the team at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Thanks in part to a catch she made during Boston's Patriots' Day game earlier this season, Harrington earned the chance to potentially work the baseline at this year's All-Star Game.

Harrington was one of four finalists for two spots. Voting closed Tuesday, and the results were announced a day later. Frankie Boyd from the Detroit Tigers and Adam Crognale from the Philadelphia Phillies were the winners of the fan vote.

Harington, one of about a dozen women who works as ball attendants for the Red Sox, works four or five games a month. Regularly a financial services professional, Harrington calls her time at Fenway Park her "side hustle."

"I never thought it could be a reality," said Harrington, who grew up in Bedford, New Hampshire. "When I was younger, I would always come [to Fenway]. I grew up a Red Sox fan. I would see the attendants on the field and think that's so cool. I just never thought it would be attainable."

In order to be a ball attendant, candidates have to have some level of baseball or softball experience in college. Harrington, a 2024 graduate of Providence College, played softball with the Friars.

The Major League All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday in Atlanta. Though Harrington won't be there, the Red Sox will be represented by pitchers Garrett Crochet and Aroldis Chapman. Third baseman Alex Bregman also made the team, but will not participate as he is set to return from injury.