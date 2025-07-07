Red Sox ball attendant has chance to make it to MLB All-Star Game

In some ways, Jacque Harrington is living a dream she didn't know was possible. The financial services professional has been on the first and third base lines for the past three seasons as a ball attendant for the Boston Red Sox.

"I never thought it could be a reality," said the Bedford, New Hampshire native. "When I was younger, I would always come [to Fenway]. I grew up a Red Sox fan. I would see the attendants on the field and think that's so cool. I just never thought it would be attainable."

But it was a catch during the Patriots' Day game this year that got the MLB's attention, and resulted in the chance to work baseline at this year's All-Star Game.

Online fan vote

The online fan voted competition has four ball attendants from teams across the country competing for two spots. Voting closes Tuesday at 11:59pm.

Jacque Harrington, a ball attendant for the Boston Red Sox. CBS Boston

Harrington is one of roughly a dozen women who work as ball attendants for the Red Sox. A position that requires some level of college baseball/softball experience. Harrington graduated from Providence College in 2024 where she played softball as a Friar. The team, tweeted out its support this week.

Harrington said her favorite part of the job is building relationships with the fans who sit just feet away from her seat on the field. "The fans at Fenway Park are truly one of a kind," she said. "They are so supportive and fun. They love to have conversations with me and ask about what I do."

This year's All-Star Game is on July 15 in Atlanta.