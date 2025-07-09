Phillies bat boy Adam Crognale wins fan vote to serve on MLB's All-Star Ball Crew

Kyle Schwarber and Zack Wheeler will have company at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta on July 15. Phillies bat boy Adam Crognale won the fan vote to represent the National League on the All-Star Ball Crew at Truist Park, MLB announced Wednesday.

Detroit Tigers bat boy Frankie Boyd won the vote to represent the American League on the crew.

"Adam is an All-Star," the Phillies posted on social media.

Crognale, in his fifth season as the Phils' bat boy, was chosen after the club sent in a highlight reel showcasing his slick moves.

One of the plays featured came a few weeks ago when Crognale jumped up in the dugout and snagged a chopper hit by Schwarber.

"Because of a play I made a few weeks ago, Schwarber hit a chopper that was coming toward the dugout," Crognale said Tuesday. "My instant reaction was to jump up and catch the ball, versus it going into the dugout or hitting someone not paying attention, and I mean, I made the play."

Last season, MLB began bringing ball attendants to the All-Star Game. It was originally ball boys or ball girls, but it's been expanded to include bat boys or bat girls, Crognale said.

"I know I'm living the dream of some 8 or 10-year-old, or somewhere in that range, kid in the stands," Crognale said. "And even older than that, really. It's a dream come true. I don't take it for granted. I want to make it as easy as possible on the guys because deep down we want them to win and play well and hopefully bring home another championship."

The South Jersey native is living out his dream serving as the Phillies' bat boy over a decade after he was diagnosed with Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma in his knee. In the years since, Crognale has worked with various organizations and advocated for patients.

Crognale will join Schwarber and Wheeler as the only Phillies All-Stars in 2025.

contributed to this report.