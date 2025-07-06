3 Boston Red Sox players selected for the American League All-Star team

What does Garrett Crochet's extension say about Red Sox commitment to winning?

Three Boston Red Sox players were named to the American League All-Star team Sunday - Garrett Crochet, Aroldis Chapman and Alex Bregman.

Pitchers Crochet and Chapman, along with third baseman Bregman will be playing for the American League at the All-Star Game, which takes place on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

This is the second All-Star selection for Crochet, who was named to the team last year when he was with the Chicago White Sox. In his first season with the Red Sox, Crochet has established himself as the team's undisputed ace. He leads the league in strikeouts with 151 and ranks seventh in the league with a 2.39 ERA.

Chapman has been named to the All-Star Team for the eighth time, his last time being in 2021. With only one blown save all season, he's 15 for 16.

This is Bregman's third time as an All-Star and his first since 2019. He's been out with a quad strain since May.

The announcements were made on ESPN right after the Red Sox won 6-4 against the Washington Nationals. The win completed a three-game sweep.

The Red Sox are 46-45 on the season and fourth place in the AL East division, 6.5 games back from the Toronto Blue Jays.