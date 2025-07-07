Could Alex Bregman be back in Red Sox lineup before the All-Star break?

Alex Bregman was named to his third career All-Star team on Sunday despite not playing for the Red Sox since May 23. It sounds like there's a chance the third baseman could be back in the Boston lineup before the break hits this weekend.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora hinted at a potential Bregman return this week during the team's three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals over the weekend. Asked if Bregman could potentially play against the Colorado Rockies or the Tampa Bay Rays over Boston's seven-game homestand at Fenway Park before the All-Star break, Cora responded with an, "I hope so."

The manager later added that Bregman is doing "a lot better" and said the third baseman was "getting close." He wouldn't expand any more, but had a big smile when asked again about Bregman playing when the team returns to Boston.

Bregman was having an incredible first season with the Red Sox before he landed on the IL with a quadriceps strain just over six weeks ago. In his first 51 games with the team, Bregman had a slash line of .299/.385/.553 to go with 11 home runs, 17 doubles, 35 RBI, and 32 runs scored.

Boston could certainly use Bregman's bat back in the lineup, as scoring runs has been an up-and-down endeavor since the Red Sox traded Rafael Devers on June 15. A Bregman return would likely shift rookie Marcelo Mayer to second base and David Hamilton to a bench role or back to the minors.

Other Red Sox on the mend

While Bregman is hoping to return to Boston without a rehab assignment, other players are continuing their own stints in the minors.

Right-hander Tanner Houck (out with a right flexor pronator strain) tossed five shutout innings for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs on Friday night. Houck struck out four New Hampshire Fisher Cats while allowing just three hits and issuing no walks in his latest outing, which saw him throw 46 of his 74 pitches for strikes.

Houck was an All-Star at this time last year, but has an 8.04 ERA in his nine starts for Boston this season. Friday was his first outing for Portland, after Houck had previously given up nine earned runs off 12 hits and four walks over 6.1 innings across three outings (two starts) for Triple-A Worcester.

Fellow starter Hunter Dobbins (right elbow strain) was also on the bump for the Sea Dogs over the weekend, and he was dominant Saturday in his first start since June 20. He he tossed five innings of one-run ball against New Hampshire, with Dobbins' only blemish a two-out RBI single in the top of the second inning. The rookie put up zeros the rest of the way as he struck out eight batters, and he needed just 62 pitches to get through his five innings -- 44 of which went for strikes.

Dobbins looked ready to rejoin the Boston rotation, and could be back in the mix ahead of the break if Cora makes a change in his rotation.

Masataka Yoshida played in three games for Portland over the weekend as he inches closer to a return to the Majors. He was the DH for the Sea Dogs on Friday and Sunday, and played left field on Saturday.

At the plate, Yoshida went 3-for-9 with three singles, a strikeout, a walk, three RBI, and three runs scored. Yoshida went 1-for-5 with a walk and a strikeout over two games for the WooSox last week before he joined Portland for its weekend set against New Hampshire.

Yoshida will likely return as Boston's DH when he gets back to the big leagues, though his assignment has also included some "break glass in case of emergency" work at first base.