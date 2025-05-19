LEGO giving $1 million grant to Boston Public Library for "learning through play" initiative

LEGO begins its move to Boston by officially opening U.S. headquarters on Boylston Street

Days after moving into its new headquarters down the street, LEGO has announced a new partnership with the Boston Public Library that will bring learning and interactive play to over 150,000 children in the Greater Boston area.

The library received a $1 million grant from the LEGO Community Fund, which will help fund the two-year project. The library said that it will allow children to "learn through play" while feeling connected to Boston.

The program is expected to bring in 21,000 new library card signups and over 600,000 book checkouts.

"LEGO Clubs" at Boston Public Library branches

The grant will fund a number of initiatives for kids up to age 13.

For older kids, LEGO Clubs at more than 11 Boston library branches will be expanded to include "civic, STEM, and storytelling activities supported by LEGO employee volunteers."

There will be 20 interactive "author & music series" events to promote creative expression through storytelling and music. And there will also be a summer design contest that gives kids the opportunity to build a LEGO Master Builder mural at the library's main Copley branch.

For children ages 9 and below, the programs are geared toward literacy.

The library will distribute 12,000 parent literacy kits with books, multilingual resources and DUPLO blocks, a larger version of LEGO blocks for toddlers. The kits will be available at hospitals and community centers throughout Boston. It will also relaunch its 1,000 books before kindergarten program using LEGO's learning through play content.

"The transformative grant will expand what's possible—introducing more playful, creative, and civic-minded experiences for young people across all of Boston's neighborhoods," library president David Leonard said in a statement.

Lego headquarters moves to Boston

The LEGO headquarters made its official move to Boston on Thursday. The company has been based in Connecticut for 50 years, but said the move will allow it to foster relationships with nearby colleges and museums.

The LEGO Group CEO, Nils Christiansen, said Boston is his favorite city in the United States. He said that the city is key for everything from sports, literature, creativity, but most importantly, learning.

"Boston has always been a community of builders," Mayor Michelle Wu said at the opening. "And we will continue to lead the way in building the future that our families deserve."

The company will finish the transition to Boston by the end of 2026.