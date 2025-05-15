LEGO officially opens new U.S. headquarters in Boston

LEGO begins its move to Boston by officially opening U.S. headquarters on Boylston Street

LEGO officially opened its new United States headquarters in Boston Thursday.

LEGO had been based in Connecticut since 1975 but the company said it decided to move to Boston in 2023 for the area's talent and to form relationships with MIT, Tufts University, the Boston Public Library, the Museum of Science and the Children's Museum.

"A key city for play and creativity"

LEGO Group CEO Nils Christiansen spoke at the opening, saying Boston is his favorite city in America. He also recognized Boston for being a "key city for play and creativity, be it in sports, literature and the arts. And it's also an eventful city for learning."

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey were both at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Boylston Street.

"It is recognized all over the world and is personal, I think, to all of us," said Healey. "We have all had a LEGO experience and I also wanted to commend you because I truly believe that LEGO is the standard for creative play and for innovation."

Investing in Boston

Wu said this is important because Boston is known for "being the first to invest in the public good," calling the collaboration with LEGO an investment in the city's past, present and future.

"Boston has always been a community of builders," the mayor said. "And we will continue to lead the way in building the future that our families deserve."

The company will begin moving from Enfield, Connecticut later this year. The transition is expected to be done by the end of 2026.