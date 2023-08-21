Lego moving headquarters to Boylston Street in Boston in 2025

BOSTON - Lego will call start calling Boylston Street in Boston home in 2025.

Earlier this year, The Lego Group announced it would be moving its Enfield, Connecticut, headquarters to Boston. On Monday, the company got more specific saying it's new address will be 1001 Boylston Street.

The new building will be 100,000 square feet and five floors high. It's expected to have a gym, a parent room, parking and Bluebikes. Both Orange and Green line MBTA stops are within walking distance.

Lego plans to staring moving in mid-2025.

A rendering of Lego planned North American headquarters on Boylston Street in Boston. The Lego Group

"Our move to 1001 Boylston Street ensures that we can continue our mission to bring Lego play to even more children in the U.S. and the Americas region," President of The Lego Group in the Americas Skip Kodak said in a statement.

Lego has been in Enfield since 1975. They have about 740 employees there and the company said each will have a job in Boston.