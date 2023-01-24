Watch CBS News
Lego moving its North American headquarters to Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The Lego Group is moving its North American headquarters to Boston, the company announced Tuesday. 

The move will take place in phases starting in mid-2025. By the end of 2026, the company plans to be out of its current home office in Enfield, Connecticut. 

The company already has a Lego Education office in Back Bay but they are still looking for new office space in "central Boston." 

"Boston is ranked one of the best cities in the world to attract and retain talent. This, along with its world-class academic institutions, skilled workforce, and great quality of life makes it an ideal location for our US head office. We have exciting plans for the next phase of growth and hope we can retain many of our current team, as well as attract new colleagues," said Skip Kodak, president of the Lego Group in the Americas, in a press release. 

lego3.jpg
The Lego education office in the Back Bay. Lego

The Lego Group has been in Enfield since 1975. There are about 740 employees there; each still has a job in the Boston office and be given relocation assistance if they move. If they don't plan to move, The Lego Group said it could help financially and with job placement assistance. 

The Lego Group employs 2,600 people worldwide. 

First published on January 24, 2023 / 11:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

