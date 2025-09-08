There's an election in Boston Tuesday. Here's what to know about voting for mayor, city council candidates.

Boston is holding its preliminary municipal election Tuesday, Sept. 9, with voters heading to the polls to decide which candidates for mayor and city council will make the ballot in November.

The results of the high-profile mayoral race between incumbent Michelle Wu and philanthropist Josh Kraft will be closely watched. Both are expected to advance to the next round, but a recent Emerson College poll found the mayor with a 50-point lead over the son of the New England Patriots owner.

Here's what to know about the preliminary election.

When do polls open and close?

Polling locations open in Boston at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Where do I vote in the Boston election?

The city of Boston has a list of polling locations on its website. You can also click here for the secretary of state's website to find out where you should cast your vote.

Dropping off mail-in ballots in Boston

Did you fill out a mail-in ballot but haven't sent it back yet? Voters have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to return their mail-in ballot to 22 drop boxes across Boston.

Polling locations cannot accept mail-in ballots on Election Day.

Boston preliminary mayoral election

There are four candidates on the ballot for mayor: Wu, Kraft, Robert Cappucci and Domingos DaRosa. Cappucci is a veteran and former district school committee member, and DaRosa has been a community advocate in the city for more than two decades.

Wu and Kraft have sparred over bike lanes and the renovation of White Stadium in Franklin Park. The incumbent mayor has also been in the spotlight for her response to the Trump administration's crackdown on "sanctuary city" policies.

The top two vote-getters in the mayor's race will advance to the Nov. 4 election.

Boston City Council preliminary election

There are six Boston City Council races on the ballot for the preliminary municipal election.

Voters will determine the top eight candidates who will appear on the November ballot for at-large city councilor. Incumbent city councilors-at-large Erin Murphy, Henry Santana, Ruthzee Louijeune and Julia Mejia are all running for reelection. Former district councilor Frank Baker is trying to make a comeback to the council after announcing in 2023 that he would not run for another term.

Incumbents are also running for reelection in Districts 1, 2, 4 and 5. There are 11 candidates running for an open seat in District 7. Former District 7 councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson resigned this summer after pleading guilty to federal corruption charges.

The two candidates with the most votes in each district will advance to the November election.