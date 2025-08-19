Mayor Wu responds to Justice Department warning on "sanctuary" policies: "Boston will not back down"

"Boston will not back down," Mayor Wu says to warning on "sanctuary" policies

Mayor Michelle Wu responded Tuesday to an ultimatum from the federal government over sanctuary city policies, saying Boston "will not back down."

The U.S. Department of Justice sent letters to several so-called "sanctuary" jurisdictions on August 13, notifying them "of their unlawful sanctuary status and potential violations of federal law" for allegedly interfering with federal immigration enforcement.

"Stop attacking our cities to hide your administration's failures," Wu said at a news conference outside City Hall. "Unlike the Trump Administration, Boston follows the law. And Boston will not back down from who we are and what we stand for."

The letter from Attorney General Pam Bondi, addressed directly to Wu, demanded a response by August 19 that "confirms your commitment to complying with federal law and identifies the immediate initiatives you are taking to eliminate laws, policies, and practices that impede federal immigration enforcement."

One of those policies is Boston's Trust Act, which limits the role of the city in enforcing federal immigration laws.

Bondi's letter warned officials who interfere with federal immigration enforcement that they could face criminal charges. The letter also threatened to pull federal funding from cities that uphold such policies.

Wu had said she would respond Tuesday by highlighting "the community policing, partnerships, and investments that make Boston the safest major city in America." Now the city waits to see what, if any, action the Attorney General will take.

Boston is one of 18 cities on the Justice Department's list of 35 "sanctuary" jurisdictions. It also includes 12 states, but Massachusetts is not one of them.

Back in June, Wu signed an executive order asking U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to provide information on who they're arresting in Boston. She also told acting ICE Director Tom Homan "to take a time out" and "reassess what you are doing and how you are doing it." Earlier this year, Homan said he would be "bringing hell" to Boston for "not helping the law enforcement offices of ICE."