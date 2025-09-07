ICE has begun immigration crackdown in Massachusetts, report says

Reports say ICE is cracking down in Boston

Reports say ICE is cracking down in Boston

Reports say ICE is cracking down in Boston

A new report says the Trump Administration has started an immigration crackdown in Massachusetts.

ICE targeting Massachusetts

According to the New York Times, the operation includes the city of Boston. Sources said the operation began in early September and is expected to last several weeks.

The administration reportedly said it is targeting "the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens living in the state."

The operation began just days before the Trump administration was expected to start an immigration crackdown in Chicago.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has been consistently pushing back against federal immigration enforcement in the city.

Mass lawmakers say raids only spark fear

Earlier this month, the city received reports that Boston could be targeted by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

At the time, Wu said Boston would protect its citizens, adding that immigration crackdowns would only spark more fear.

"Boston will never back down from being a beacon of freedom and a home for everyone. Stop attacking cities to hide your administration's failures," Wu said in a statement.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley also decried the threats saying, "These aggressive actions, these militarizations, the overreach of the rogue agency that is ICE, have nothing to do with public safety or law and order. And everything to do with control."

Trump administration suing Boston over immigration policies

President Trump made mass deportation part of his re-election campaign and set a goal of deporting one million people a year.

On Thursday, the Justice Department filed suit against City of Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox over the city's immigration policies. The Trump administration said the city is breaking federal law by refusing to assist with immigration enforcement.

"The City of Boston and its Mayor have been among the worst sanctuary offenders in America - they explicitly enforce policies designed to undermine law enforcement and protect illegal aliens from justice," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. "If Boston won't protect its citizens from illegal alien crime, this Department of Justice will."

In a statement, Mayor Wu called the lawsuit an "unconstitutional attack."



