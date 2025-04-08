Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson to plead guilty in federal corruption case

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson is expected to plead guilty to federal corruption charges.

The U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts charged Fernandes with wire fraud, theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and forfeiture allegations in December.

According to a new court filing on Tuesday, Fernandes Anderson intends to plead guilty and has signed a plea agreement. Details of the plea deal were not released.

Tania Fernandes Anderson criminal case

Fernandes Anderson was accused of taking a $7,000 kickback in 2023. Federal prosecutors said Fernandes Anderson hired a relative to her staff in 2022 at a salary of $65,000 per year. Prosecutors said the relative allegedly got a $13,000 bonus in May 2023, and later kicked back some of the money to Fernandes Anderson in a pre-arranged deal.

The indictment against Fernandes Anderson revealed that in mid-2023 she was "facing personal financial difficulty" and "missing monthly rent and car payments."

Following Fernandes Anderson's arrest, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called on the city councilor to resign from her position. Instead, Fernandes Anderson said she was focused on her work and would not step down. She has remained a member of the Boston City Council.

"People have the right to their opinion but they should allow for the privilege everyone has to due process," Fernandes Anderson said in December.

Fernandes Anderson lives in Dorchester and represents District 7. That includes the neighborhoods of Roxbury, Dorchester, Fenway and part of the South End.

She was elected to her first-two-year term in November 2021, then re-elected in November 2023.