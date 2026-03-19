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Boston police officer charged with manslaughter a week after a carjacking suspect was shot and killed

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Kristina Rex
Kristina Rex
Reporter, CBS Boston
Kristina Rex is a reporter for WBZ-TV News.
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Kristina Rex,
Mike Toole
Managing Editor, CBS Boston
Mike Toole is the managing editor for CBS Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.
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Mike Toole

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Boston Police Officer Nicholas O'Malley was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter in a deadly police shooting last week in Roxbury.

O'Malley, 33, will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Roxbury today, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office.

He's charged in the death of 39-year-old Stephenson King of Dorchester, who was shot by Boston Police on Wednesday, March 11. At the time, investigators said King was a suspect in a carjacking on Tremont Street around 9:45 p.m.

Police found the car a short time later at Linwood Square. According to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, officers approached the car and gave "verbal commands" to the driver. Cox said King "did not comply to the commands" and then drove the car at police, hitting a cruiser while trying to get away.

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Boston police sealed off the area near Linwood Square March 11 after the deadly shooting. CBS Boston

"Officers discharged their weapons, hitting the suspect," Cox said that night.

King was rushed to a hospital and died. Police said no one else was hurt.  The commissioner offered condolences to King's family.

"Our goal is never to take a life. It's only to save and actually hold people accountable," the commissioner said that night.

When asked if King had any weapons, Cox told reporters, it's "under investigation." 

More information is expected to be released at O'Malley arraignment Thursday.

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