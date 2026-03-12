Boston police shoot, kill carjacking suspect who they say slammed into a cruiser

Boston Police shot and killed a suspected carjacker in Roxbury late Wednesday night.

Officers got a call around 9:45 p.m. about a carjacking on Tremont Street and soon found the vehicle at Linwood Square.

"Officers approached the vehicle on foot, gave verbal commands to the occupant of the vehicle, multiple verbal commands to which the suspect did not comply to the commands," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox told reporters.

"At some point the suspect accelerated his vehicle, striking a Boston Police cruiser in an attempt to flee. Officers discharged their weapons, hitting the suspect."

The suspect was then rushed to a hospital and died. No one else was hurt, but Cox said the officers involved were also taken to a hospital as a precaution. The suspect has not been identified.

"Our condolences go to the family of the suspect. Our goal is never to take a life. It's only to save and actually hold people accountable," the commissioner said.

The victim of the carjacking was not hurt.

When asked if the suspect had any weapons, Cox told reporters, it's "under investigation."