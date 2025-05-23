Heading to Boston Calling 2025 this weekend? Here's everything you need to know about the festival, including the lineup, parking, and the bag policy.

The three-day event begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. from Friday to Sunday at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston's Allston neighborhood. This year's festival will see a slew of sponsors, including DoorDash and Dunkin.

The stage setup will look different this year after the festival decided to have one larger rotating main stage with video screens for patrons, following complaints of overcrowding from last year's festival. This year will also see the return of the indoor arena, where talent from Berklee College of Music will perform while patrons can rest.

Boston Calling lineup for Friday

Country music will take center stage on Friday with Luke Combs and Meagan Moroney headlining that day. Sheryl Crow and T-Pain will also perform on Friday. TLC was originally scheduled to play at 4:40 on the Green Stage but dropped out of the festival. They have been replaced by Dalton & The Sheriffs.

Luke Combs will perform at the green stage starting at 8:55 p.m. Boston Calling Music Festival

Saturday lineup for Boston Calling

Fall Out Boy and Avril Lavigne headline Boston Calling on Saturday. James Bay, Cage The Elephant, and The Black Crowes will also perform at the festival.

Fall Out Boy's performance begins at 8:55 p.m. on the Green Stage Boston Calling Music Festival

Sunday Boston Calling lineup

The festival will finish off on Sunday with performances from headliners the Dave Matthews Band and Vampire Weekend. Other performances from Sublime, Public Enemy, and Tom Morello will round out the day. Boston-based band Nate Perry & Ragged Company will kick off performances at the Orange Stage on Sunday, starting at 2:45 p.m.

The Dave Matthews Band set will begin at 8:40 p.m. on Sunday. Boston Calling Music Festival

Tickets for Boston Calling

Tickets are still available for all three days of Boston Calling. One day, general admission tickets cost around $208.00 with fees. Two and three-day tickets are also available. Two-day tickets start at $408.00 with fees, and three-day tickets start at $391.00. General admission+, VIP, and platinum tickets are also still available.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Parking for Boston Calling

Boston Calling recommends taking public transportation to the festival, either taking the 66 or 86 bus route, the Commuter Rail into Boston Landing Station, or the Red Line to Harvard Square.

There is no parking available on site for the festival, and street parking in the surrounding area is difficult.

Rideshare is available, however, for those unable to take public transportation or walk. The main entrance to the festival is located at Gate 1 on North Harvard Street; the festival recommends telling your driver to drop you off at Harvard Stadium. There is a dedicated rideshare pickup at the end of the night of the festival.

For more information about transportation to Boston Calling, click here.

Bag policy for the festival

All bags at Boston Calling are searched before you are able to enter the festival. Small clutch purses and fanny packs are allowed if they are 6" x 9" or smaller. Bags do not need to be clear, but they must only have one pocket. Hydration packs are also allowed, but must be emptied of liquid before entering the festival.

Backpacks, bags larger than 12" x 6" x 12", and bags with multiple pockets are prohibited.

Food at BostonCalling

Over 25 vendors from across Massachusetts will serve food at the festival. Flip The Bird from the North Shore, and Sally's Apizza from New Haven will be serving up delicious bites. Food can be found on the main field or at the DoorDash Food Village.