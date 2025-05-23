Massachusetts band, Nate Perry & Ragged Company, excited to bring original songs to Boston Calling stage

Nate Perry & Ragged Company to make their Boston Calling debut this weekend

Nate Perry & Ragged Company to make their Boston Calling debut this weekend

Bands from across Massachusetts will get the chance to showcase their music on the Orange Stage at Boston Calling this weekend. One of those bands is Boston-based, Nate Perry & Ragged Company, who recently sold out a venue in Norwood.

The band has been amping up rehearsals to focus on original material and storytelling.

"I had never expected to be getting ready to play Boston Calling," said band frontman, Nate Perry.

The New Hampshire native is also fine-tuning his pipes with professional voice lessons.

"This is the first time that I've taken any kind of real music lessons," said Perry.

Perry began his career in the National Guard and Army Reserve, but after a brief stint, he made the switch to music.

"I would just stay in my tiny barracks room and play guitar," said Perry.

It was during that time that he discovered a deeper connection to the lyrics of some of his favorite songs.

"I started getting closer to, like, the storytelling side of music because I wanted to start talking about things that matter to me," Perry told WBZ-TV.

He wanted to tell tales from the heart, and that began with finding a band of his own.

"I found this guy on Craigslist who was looking for a singer for his band," said Perry.

The man was also hoping to find a songwriter, which Perry had never done.

"I started really drilling that, and I just started kind of telling my own stories. I went through an awkward process of breaking down the idealized version of who I am as a songwriter and then just being honest because I think you can tell right away," Perry told WBZ-TV.

Now, he can do it in his sleep.

"I kind of had this dream where there was, like, a rhythm in my head," said Perry. "So I woke up to that and I was like, well, I'm just going to write this down."

Now all that's left to do is keep that momentum going until Memorial Day Weekend. Nate Perry and Ragged Company will play on Sunday on the Orange Stage from 2:45 p.m. until 3:15 p.m.