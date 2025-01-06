Boston Calling 2025 lineup announced with headliners Dave Matthews Band, Luke Combs and Fall Out Boy

BOSTON - The Boston Calling lineup for the 2025 music festival in Allston, Massachusetts was released Monday with Dave Matthews Band, Luke Combs and Fall Out Boy announced as headliners.

The three-day event will come to the Harvard Athletic Complex over Memorial Day weekend from May 23 to May 25.

Last year's lineup featured headliners Ed Sheeran, Tyler Childers and The Killers.

Boston Calling 2025 lineup

Boston Calling kicks off with a country theme. Luke Combs, who had a chart-topping cover of Tracy's Chapman "Fast Car" in 2023, will be joined by country singer Megan Moroney. Others performing on Friday include Sheryl Crow, T-Pain and TLC.

Anyone going to Saturday's show will rock out to Fall Out Boy and Avril Lavigne. Rock bands Cage The Elephant, The Black Crowes and All Time Low will also play on Saturday.

Dave Matthews Band will close out the festival as Sunday's headliner, along with Vampire Weekend, Sublime, Public Enemy, Remi Wolf and Goth Babe.

Boston Calling 2025 changes

Boston Calling will look different this year. After the 2024 festival, some concertgoers complained that crowded conditions made the event unsafe.

"During Hozier's performance, people were dropping like flies and getting pulled out in stretchers," one attendee told WBZ-TV.

Organizers responded by saying they would work with public officials to make the environment better for everyone. And last week, Boston Calling unveiled some of the changes coming to the event in 2025.

One notable difference this year is the main Green and Red stages will be merged into one.

"We've invested in a world-class rotating stage system to provide better views, more space to roam, and enhance audio/video experience for everyone," Boston Calling said in a social media post.

Other changes include more water stations and an air-conditioned indoor arena space for attendees to take a break from the heat.

Boston Calling 2025 tickets

Boston Calling organizers say many ticket types will cost less this year. In 2024, a one-day general admission ticket was $189 and a three-day pass was $383.