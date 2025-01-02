Boston Calling announces changes for 2025 after complaints of overcrowding

BOSTON - Boston Calling is announcing changes to the popular music festival in Allston after some attendees complained of packed and "unsafe" crowd conditions last year.

One concertgoer told WBZ-TV after the event in May that the situation was "dangerous," and fans could hardly move while popular acts like Hozier and Chappell Roan performed. Organizers pledged to "improve the experience, layout, and ultimately create a better environment for everyone."

"More space to roam"

One of the changes coming to Boston Calling is a stage reconfiguration. The main Green and Red stages are being merged into one.

"We've invested in a world-class rotating stage system to provide better views, more space to roam, and enhance audio/video experience for everyone," the festival said.

We are back at Harvard May 23-25, 2025 and we’ve been working hard to elevate your experience and enhance the value of your ticket! Posted by Boston Calling Music Festival on Thursday, January 2, 2025

Additional water stations will be in place throughout the Harvard Athletic Complex this year. An air-conditioned indoor arena space will also be offered, so attendees can take a break from the heat.

Cheaper Boston Calling tickets?

Might it cost less to attend Boston Calling this year? The announcement said "many ticket types will decrease" for 2025.

Last year, a one-day general admission ticket was $189, and a pass for all three days cost $383. The priciest three-day "platinum" ticket started at $2,899.

Boston Calling 2025

This year's Boston Calling festival will take place on Memorial Day weekend from May 23-25. There's no word yet which big-name artists will be taking the stage. Last year's lineup was revealed on Jan. 9.