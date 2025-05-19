How a North Shore chicken shop is preparing to bring flavorful sandwiches to Boston Calling

Flip the Bird will be bringing their southern-style hospitality and chicken to Boston Calling, but with a few tweaks.

"It's what everybody wants. Everybody wants fried chicken," says co-owner Victoria Farnsworth. "We make everything from scratch to order at our locations, and you cannot do that during a festival. People wanna hurry up, get their food, eat it, enjoy and get back to the stage and watch the music."

Their small menu packs big flavor, which helped Farnsworth and fellow co-owner Anthony Marino bring their A-game to the festival without sacrificing quality.

"It starts with the chicken. It has to be young premium never frozen chicken," says Farnsworth. "That's our big thing. Super duper fresh, juicy. We bread and fry it to order, so it's not sitting under a heat lamp, and our breading is homemade. It's actually a recipe Anthony came up with himself. It's always crispy."

2,000 chicken sandwiches per day

They say that the crunch is key to a delicious experience.

"We're actually bringing a sandwich unit," says Anthony Marino. "We're bringing a fridge with us. We will be breading and frying on site, and getting a little ahead, so we'll be ready for you when you come and place your order."

He says they're preparing for about 2,000 sandwiches each day, and are not backing down from the challenge.

"Coming to Boston's a big deal for us. We are still kind of mom and pop," says Farnsworth.

They'll be offering three versions of their "OG" chicken sandwich, plus a little something special on the side to make them stand out.

"We're gonna do our Nashville dusted chips too for the festival. A lot of other places are doing French fries, let them do that. We'll do our chips. Our chips have a good buzz around them. People really enjoy them," says Farnsworth.

Now, with a plan in place and excitement building, all that's left to do is hit the road and enjoy the show.

"It's also quick because we're gonna know it's the only thing we're making. We're making the same sandwich 3 different ways. So it's the same protein. It's gonna be fast and handheld. You can eat when you're walking to the stage, you can eat it while you're sitting on the lawn. However, you want to enjoy it."