Thousands go apple picking in the picture-perfect warm weather in Natick, Massachusetts

It's peak season for apple picking and at Belkin Family Lookout Farm in Natick, Massachusetts, the orchard was packed with families taking in the picture-perfect weekend weather Sunday.

"It's a little warmer that traditional apple picking, I remember putting on a flannel and jeans, it's a gorgeous day, can't beat it," Charles Husak said.

Laura Neville said these next eight weeks are ripe and rich for apple picking and every weekend thousands will come through for outdoor dining, the tap room and the market.

"We make or break the entire year based off of September and October. Local farming depends on beautiful days and short season here in New England," Neville said. "The lack of rain's been challenging but we've been very fortunate, we have a large yield in our crop this year."

The Husak family goes apple picking every year at different orchards. It's their first time back in Natick in a long time.

"It was so nice, I love the grape vines, that was such a nice touch," Carla Husak said.

Belkin Family Lookout Farm is one of the oldest farms in American, established in 1651 and more than 160 acres of apples, pears, pumpkins and plenty of entertainment and restaurants. So whether you gulp down a glass of cold apple cider or break open a bag of their famous apple cider donuts, Belkin Lookout Farm is excited for the season.

"You're going to expect beautiful walks through the orchards with grapevine trellises, simply breathtaking scenery. It's one of the most well-maintained orchards probably in all of New England. There is a little something for everyone going on here," Neville said.