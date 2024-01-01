COHASSET – Monday marks one year since the last time Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was seen alive. Her husband, Brian Walshe is awaiting trial for allegedly murdering her.

Walshe, a mother of three, had dinner with a family friend on New Year's Eve. She was last seen hours later around 1:30 a.m. on January 1, 2023.

Though prosecutors say Walshe's husband murdered her, investigators have never found her body. Police have found some of Walshe's personal belongings during extensive searches.

Brian Walshe initially told police his wife left early New Year's Day for a work emergency in Washington, D.C., where she had a townhouse and worked as a real estate investment manager.

Prosecutors later said they found a bloody knife in the basement of the couple's Cohasset home. Brian Walshe was also allegedly caught on surveillance camera purchasing hundreds of dollars in cleaning supplies after his wife went missing.

Brian Walshe in Norfolk Superior Court, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Dedham. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

During their investigation, police said they found disturbing Google searches on Walshe's son's iPad. Among them were queries including "how long before a body starts to smell," "hacksaw best tool to dismember," and "10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to."

In court hearings, prosecutors said Brian Walshe became suspicious in December 2022 that his wife was having an affair. Walshe had $2.7 million worth of life insurance, and police said her husband was the sole beneficiary.

Bian Walshe's defense team argued there was no motive for murder, adding that "there was no body, no murder weapon."

The case is due back in court in March. Brian Walshe remains held without bail.