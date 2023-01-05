Missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe last seen on New Year's Day

Police search for Cohasset mother last seen on New Year's Day

Police search for Cohasset mother last seen on New Year's Day

Police search for Cohasset mother last seen on New Year's Day

COHASSET - Cohasset police are looking for Ana Walshe, a missing woman who was last seen early in the morning on New Year's Day.

Walshe lives in Cohasset with her family, but she spends the workweeks in Washington DC. Her husband was not able to speak with WBZ-TV as he cares for their three young children, but family and friends near and far are growing desperate for her safe return.

"We're doing anything and everything, turning the world over to find her," said Alissa Kirby, Ana's friend in Washington DC.

Concern is growing, from Cohasset to the nation's capital, over her whereabouts and well-being. She works as a commercial real estate executive in DC, but her greatest passion and priority - her young sons in Massachusetts.

"Just a loving wife and a mother, she always says to three beautiful boys," Kirby said.

Police say the 39-year-old was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight Sunday. Happy New Year messages were never returned.

"That was the last text that went through. Everything else has not been delivered," said friend Abdulla Almutairi. "I found it a little funny because Ana is very active on Instagram. On her posts and stories. I didn't see a picture from her trip."

"Officially we realized yesterday (Wednesday) that she was missing. We suspected maybe something Tuesday," Kirby said.

Loved ones describe her as a vibrant, magnetic person, curious and caring. Her disappearance completely out of character.

"Ana, we just love you so much we want you here. We are praying for your safety," Kirby said.

"She's always been a survivor and she's a survivor. I love her to death. She'll be OK," Almutairi said.

Police said Walshe stands 5'2″ and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and has an olive complexion. She speaks with an Eastern European accent.

#heycohasset Please see information below regarding a missing person. Information is also available here:... Posted by Cohasset Police Department, Cohasset MA on Thursday, January 5, 2023

Authorities are now turning to the public for help. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police detective Harrison Schmidt at 781-383-1055 x6108 or email hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.

Cohasset Police will hold a news conference on Friday at 10 a.m.