Brian Walshe indicted for murder of wife Ana Walshe in Cohasset

COHASSET - Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of killing his wife Ana Walshe in January, has been indicted for her murder.

A Norfolk County Grand Jury on Thursday indicted Walshe for the murder of his wife, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice, and for improper conveyance of a human body.

"Brian Walshe entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of murder at his Quincy District Court arraignment in January," District Attorney Morrissey said. "This indictment moves the case to the Norfolk Superior Court, where it will be arraigned anew in the coming weeks. That date has not yet been set."

Ana and Brian Walshe. Photos from Cohasset Police and Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

Investigators said Ana Walshe, 39, the mother of three young sons, was last seen in the early hours of January 1, shortly after having dinner at home with her husband and a friend.

The friend left around 1:30 a.m. about three hours before police say Brian Walshe began a series of gruesome internet searches on how to dispose of a body.

At his arraignment in January, prosecutors said Brain Walshe "dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body" on January 1. The remains have not been found.

Walshe remains held without bail.