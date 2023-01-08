Husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe arrested for misleading investigation

COHASSET – The husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe has been arrested for misleading the investigation. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced 46-year-old Brian Walshe's arrest on Sunday evening.

Brian Walshe is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday.

According to I-Team sources, police were executing a search warrant at the home on Sunday. The couple's children are in state custody, sources added.

The ground search for missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was suspended after two days, but the investigation into her disappearance continued on Sunday as police returned to her home.

Walshe has now been missing for one week.

After a second straight day of combing the area with no results, police said Saturday the ground search was over and there were no plans to continue it on Sunday.

Though there was no search team assembled, Cohasset police confirmed they are at Walshe's home off of Route 3A on Sunday and are investigating.

The Norfolk District Attorney's office will now be the lead organization in the search.

Police search the home of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe. CBS Boston

At a Friday news conference, Police Chief William Quigley said there's been "no electronic footprint" of Walshe at all since January 1.

That was the day when a relative saw Walshe leave her home around 4 a.m. to take a ride share to Logan Airport in Boston for a flight to Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. Her husband was sleeping when she left, the chief said, adding Walshe was presumably called to a work emergency in D.C.

Police said they have not been able to confirm Walshe ever got into a ride share, and added that she did not board a plane. Walshe was reported missing on Wednesday.

Detectives returned from D.C. on Sunday after they were there searching for possible evidence.

Ana Walshe Photo from Cohasset Police

Quigley previously said Walshe's cell phone has been off since January 1 and there's been no activity on her credit or debit cards since then as well.

Walshe is described as 5'2″, weighing 115 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and speaks with an Eastern European accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police detective Harrison Schmidt at 781-383-1055 x-6108 or email hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.