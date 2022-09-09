Live Updates: Outpouring of grief and thanks for Queen Elizabeth II as King Charles III set to return to London

Live Updates: Outpouring of grief and thanks for Queen Elizabeth II as King Charles III set to return to Londonget the free app
London — People in Britain and its commonwealth nations woke up on Friday with a new monarch for the first time in most of their lives. Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III had requested a formal "period of Royal Mourning" for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday after a record 70-year reign.
The U.K.'s longest-reigning monarch, one of the world's most enduring and instantly recognizable personalities, died at her beloved summer home in Scotland, Balmoral Castle, at the age of 96.
The following 10 days will see a meticulously orchestrated process of both mourning and constitutional transition play out across Great Britain. It will be colored by the grief of a grateful nation mourning a queen to whom many felt deeply connected. Tributes continued to pour in from world leaders, dignitaries and celebrities from across the globe Friday as thousands of people flocked to Buckingham Palace and the queen's other homes to lay flowers and notes of thanks for Elizabeth's lifetime of dedication and service.
Follow the latest developments below, as a new era dawns in Great Britain.
King Charles III expected to address the nation today
King Charles III left Balmoral Castle on Friday to travel back to London to meet Prime Minister Liz Truss and then deliver a televised speech later to the nation in the early evening. Charles and the queen's three other children, and her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, all rushed to Balmoral on Thursday to be by her side.
A service of prayer and reflection will be held at London's St. Paul's Cathedral at 6 p.m. local time (1 p.m. Eastern), which the public will be allowed to attend and which will also be televised. The prime minister and the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan were expected to attend.
If the timing of the king's speech coincides with the service, it is expected that the speech will be played to the audience inside St. Paul's Cathedral.
British sports come to halt to mourn queen
British sport is holding a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.
High-profile golf, cricket and horse racing events scheduled to take place on Friday have been canceled as a mark of respect and the Premier League will be meeting to discuss whether to call off weekend fixtures.
The BMW PGA Championship golf was paused near the end of the first round Thursday following the announcement of the queen's death and there will be no play Friday. The tour says it is "hopeful" of play resuming over the weekend.
The England-South Africa cricket test, the St. Leger horse racing festival and cycling's Tour of Britain are also off. Horse racing was the queen's favorite sport.
The Premier League had not yet decided its position, with a meeting being held between the clubs on Friday morning. Factors involved in any decision were likely to include whether holding matches would use up police resources, the desire of broadcasters and the mood of the public.
There is little room in the schedule of this World Cup-affected season to fit in postponed fixtures.
Palace says "period of Royal Mourning" to last until 7 days after queen's funeral
Buckingham Palace said Friday that King Charles III had requested a formal "period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen's Funeral."
The palace has not yet confirmed the date for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, but it is expected to be held on Monday September 19.
"Royal Mourning will be observed by Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties," the palace said in a statement.
The palace also confirmed that gun salutes would be fired Friday afternoon in London's Hyde Park and at the Tower of London, with one round being fired for each year of the queen's 96 years.
"Our hearts are broken": U.K. newspapers mark queen's death
Poignant photographs of Queen Elizabeth II dominated the front pages of Britain's grieving newspapers Friday, charting her journey from coronation to matriarch of the nation.
A picture of the 27-year-old Elizabeth taken at her 1953 coronation, full of regal splendor clasping the Sovereign's Orb and Scepter in the vaulted walls of Westminster Abbey, covered the front pages of The Times, Guardian, Daily Star and Independent.
The Sun, Daily Telegraph, Daily Express and Daily Mirror instead chose images of the white-haired monarch as she neared the end of her record-breaking 70-year-reign.
The Telegraph carried a quote made by the queen for the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks. "Grief is the price we pay for love," it said.
Most tabloids marked the occasion with subdued black-and-white front pages, although the Sun splashed its header in royal purple, above the headline "We loved you Ma'am."
"Rest in peace, Ma'am. The Sun and our readers loved you. We are proud you were our Queen," it added.
The Daily Express carried the headline "Our Beloved Queen is Dead," while the Daily Mirror simply wrote "Thank you."
"Our hearts are broken", said the Daily Mail headline. "How to find the words? Our grief is a hundred different emotions, all of them hard to grasp," said its front-page splash.
"As God Save the Queen played on the radio and TV, as we heard that our beloved monarch had died, a nation's heart broke," it added.
The story unsurprisingly filled the inside pages of the souvenir edition papers, with most dedicating at least 20 pages to the seismic events.
U.K. prime minister was told of queen's passing 2 hours before the world
Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss was told at 4:30 p.m. local time (11:30 a.m. Eastern) on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II had died. 10 Downing Street, the premier's office, confirmed that the Cabinet Secretary had informed Truss of the monarch's passing almost two hours before Buckingham Palace told the world.
It was Truss' second day on the job. She was chosen to take over the prime minister's office by members of her Conservative Party following the resignation of Boris Johnson, who was forced out by a succession of scandals.
The new prime minister was notified of Elizabeth's passing about four hours after the palace issued an extremely rare statement about the queen's health, saying doctors were "concerned," and had put her under medical supervision at her Scotland home, Balmoral Castle. The announcement caused immediate concern, and as every senior member of the royal family rushed to Balmoral to be by her side, it quickly became clear that the situation was serious.
When Buckingham Palace did tell the world about Elizabeth's passing at about 6:30 p.m., it said only that she had "died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."
U.K. labor unions call off strikes "out of respect for" the queen
British railway and postal workers, at the forefront of sector-wide strikes over a cost-of-living crisis, have halted upcoming walkouts following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Communication Workers Union had planned to continue a 48-hour stoppage Friday but this has been called off "out of respect for" the queen, CWU general secretary Dave Ward said in a statement late Thursday.
The RMT rail union said it was suspending walkouts planned the next week and the TSSA transport union has called off its September strikes. Train drivers union Aslef has also suspended a planned stoppage.
"RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth," its general secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement. "The planned railway strike action on 15 and 17 September is suspended... We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country."
Network Rail, which manages Britain's railways, said it welcomed "the unions' decision to call off" strikes.
Putin, Xi offer condolences
Among the many world leaders sending condolences to Great Britain were Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.
Putin sent a telegram to King Charles III saying in part, "For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage. I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss."
And Xi offered "sincere sympathies to the British government and people," noting that the queen was the first British monarch to visit China.
Elizabeth's death came amid increasingly tense relations between Britain and China. Xi said he's willing to work with Charles on promoting "healthy and stable" bilateral ties.
-- CBS/AP
Empire State Building honors the queen
David Caplan, executive editor of digital content for the two all-news radio stations in New York, WCBS and WINS, noted a special salute to the late Queen Elizabeth II:
What to know about King Charles III
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday, her first son Charles has ascended the throne. Charles, 73, had been the Prince of Wales — the title reserved for future British kings-in-waiting — for longer than anyone else in the history of the United Kingdom's monarchy.
Buckingham Palace confirmed that the new monarch would be known as King Charles III.
In many ways, Charles has been the first modern heir to the British throne: He was sent off to school rather than being tutored privately at the palace, and after that he went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree at Cambridge.
The young prince then served in both the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy, being deployed on several warships during the 1970s.
CBS News correspondent Mark Phillips takes an in-depth look at Charles role in the royal family up to this point, his rocky love life and some of his "bonkers" pursuits. Read the full story here.
U.K. will likely get revamped national anthem, new look for its currency
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, decades of symbols in Her Majesty's honor – from the national anthem to currency – will likely see a shift.
The national anthem, "God Save the Queen," will likely be reversed to "God Save the King," its original title. The first verse of the song will now be recited as, "God save our gracious King! Long live our noble King! God save the King! Send him victorious, Happy and glorious, Long to reign over us, God save the King."
Another change will be the currency, which currently includes an image of the queen facing toward the right. Now, with King Charles III in charge, all new coins will likely have his image, and facing toward the left, as is tradition.
Other similar changes are likely for the U.K.'s stamps and flags. Read the full story here.
Japanese PM calls queen's death "a great loss"
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called the queen's death a "great loss" in a statement on social media early Friday morning.
"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, the government and the people of the United Kingdom," Kishida said. "The loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a great loss not only to the British people but also to the international community. Japan's thoughts are with the United Kingdom as the British people overcome this deepest sadness."
U.S. Open holds moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II
The U.S. Tennis Association held a moment of silence before the first U.S. Open women's semifinal match Thursday night — won in straight sets by Ons Jabeur over Caroline Garcia.
"We would like to pause to remember Queen Elizabeth II," the stadium announcer said. "Our thoughts are with the people today of the United Kingdom. Remember to be part of us in a second of silence."
What to expect in the days leading up to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
For years, the U.K. government has had a detailed plan – codenamed Operation London Bridge – in place for what happens after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Although it was a closely guarded secret, following the queen's death Thursday, the plan was widely reported by the British media.
The government plan refers to the day of the queen's death as D-Day, or D+0. However, since the queen's death came so late Thursday, the schedule was shifted, and D-Day was pushed to Friday.
This means that the state funeral for the queen, D+10 under the plan, will take place on Monday, Sept. 19, in Westminster Abbey.
Read the full story on Operation London Bridge here.
Celebrities react to queen's death
Celebrities from Sir Elton John to Victoria Beckham shared tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on social media on Thursday.
"She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency, and a genuine caring warmth," John shared with his fans on Instagram. He ended his tribute with, "Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."
Sir Paul McCartney, also no stranger in his love and admiration for the queen, wrote on his Instagram: "God bless Queen Elizabeth II / May she rest in peace / Long live The King." McCartney's connection to the queen goes back decades to when he was just 10 years old. He wrote an essay about her for a competition that was being held in England for school-aged kids, and he won for his division.
"Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world. I'm deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen," Beckham, the fashion designer and singer, shared on her Instagram. "She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time."
Read the full story here.
NATO secretary general says he's "deeply saddened" by queen's death
Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary general, tweeted that he was "deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."
"Over more than 70 years, she exemplified selfless leadership and public service. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family, to our #NATO Allies the United Kingdom and Canada, and to the people of the Commonwealth."
Examining Queen Elizabeth II's legacy with U.S. presidents
"A figure of global significance": Spanish prime minister lauds Queen Elizabeth II
Pedro Sánchez, the prime minister of Spain, offered his condolences to the royal family and the people of the U.K.
He called the queen "a figure of global significance, witness and author of British and European history," in a tweet Thursday.
Former prime minister on his "lively" conversations with the queen
Sir John Major, who served as Britain's prime minister from 1990 to 1997, opened about his relationship with Queen Elizabeth, describing their conversations when he was in office as "lively."
In an interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell on Thursday, Major said the queen had the gift of being resilient.
"One of the many gifts the queen has is that when she faces great difficulty, she has the capacity to be a stoic," Major said. "She puts her head down. She plows on. She knows whatever the problems are, she will come through the other end of that."
"It is part of the training for monarchy," he continued. "I mean, self evidently, you need to be very selfless. You need to have a great understanding of the way your nation works and the way people think and act in order to be a successful monarchy. And you need a great capacity to discharge your obligations and your duty. And the queen had a remarkable sense of duty all her life."
Major also described her as "very funny."
"The conversations with her weren't starchy, dull, boring," he said. "They were very lively. You were talking to someone with a lively intellect. She was she was fun to be with."
Queen Elizabeth faced complex role as monarch and mother
As a monarch to millions and mother to four, Queen Elizabeth II faced "unique challenges," according to historian and author Amanda Foreman."
Queen Elizabeth II as a mother had some unique challenges," Foreman told CBS News. "She had to be away for many months at a time, and yet she took her duties as a mother very seriously."
She was often called detached for leaving her children with nannies and sending them to boarding school.
"Those comparisons, I think, hurt her feelings greatly because she loved her children — that was always obvious," Foreman said.
As her children grew, their lives often exploded on the front page of tabloids and TVs around the world.
"Queen Elizabeth had to walk a very difficult line, kind of a mediator between the public's expectations of her and her children and how her children were actually feeling," Foreman said. "And it was very difficult."
The queen's legacy will include leading her family and her country into a modern era.
"She showed that yes, you can be a mother, you can be a wife, but you can still be a woman in a position of power and influence," Foreman said.
Crowds gather at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle to mourn Queen Elizabeth II
As the flag lowered in London and all over the United Kingdom, crowds began to gather at the golden gates of Buckingham Palace. Mourners sang the national anthem, "God Save the Queen," for a much-loved monarch.
Mourners who gathered outside Windsor Castle told CBS News what the loss meant to them.
"She was everything to us and it was a massive part of our upbringing," a crying woman said.
"It's a very sad moment, a very sad moment," a man said.
"She's always been there and it'll never be the same again," an elderly woman said.
A young man in the crowd said Queen Elizabeth was "a queen with a lot of love for her people."
Cycling's Tour of Britain cancels final 3 stages
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, cycling's Tour of Britain has canceled its final three stages, set to take place Friday through Sunday.
Spanish cyclist Gonzalo Serrano, the leader after Thursday, was declared the winner.
"The Tour of Britain organisation, alongside the teams, riders and officials involved in the event, send their deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time," the race said in a statement.
Moment of silence held prior to Manchester United match
Manchester United's home clash in the Europa League against Real Sociedad went ahead but a minute's silence was held before kick-off and players wore black armbands.
The Premier League said it was "deeply saddened" by the queen's death.
European golf's PGA Championship suspended
Play at the PGA Championship at Wentworth, near London, was suspended on Thursday evening when news broke about the death of the 96-year-old monarch and it was later confirmed that there would be no play on Friday.
"Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast," a European Tour statement said.
"Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed."
Six Historic Royal Palaces to close to the public Friday
Six palaces, designated as the Historic Royal Palaces, will be closed to guests on Friday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The sites include the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace, Banqueting House, Kensington Palace, Kew Palace and Hillsborough Castle.
"Historic Royal Palaces joins millions of people around the world in mourning the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II," its website said.
Guests who booked tickets for the palaces will be refunded, and ticket sales have been temporarily suspended, according to its website.
House of Commons to spend two days offering tributes to the queen
British politicians across the political spectrum united in sorrow Thursday at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a passing that brought the country's usually fractious politics to a halt.
For the next several days, essential government functions will continue, but much of the routine business of politics will be put on pause. Parliamentary business will give way to two days of tributes from lawmakers in the House of Commons on Friday and Saturday.
Double rainbow appears over Windsor Castle
A rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace in London shortly before the queen's death was announced. Not long after, as people gathered outside of Windsor Castle to mourn her death, a double rainbow appeared there as well.
Queen Elizabeth II grew up at Windsor, and throughout her time as monarch, she spent many of her private weekends and a month around Easter at the castle, according to the Royal Collection Trust. Several members of the royal family have been married there, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2018; Princess Eugenie in October 2018; and Princess Beatrice in 2020.
London mayor calls queen "a source of great stability"
In a statement after the queen's death, London Mayor Sadiq Khan celebrated her "extraordinary service."
"Throughout a period of unprecedented transformation, she was a source of great stability, inspiring hope during the most testing of times and exemplifying the best of what it means to be British," he wrote.
"I'm proud to have served as Mayor of London while Queen Elizabeth II was our monarch. I know Londoners, and people across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, are immensely proud and grateful for what she achieved for us all over so many years."
He offered his condolences to the royal family.
Israeli president: "Her passing is the end of an era"
Israeli President Isaac Herzog extended his "deepest sympathies to the British people and all nations of the Commonwealth" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
"Queen Elizabeth was a historic figure: she lived history, she made history, and with her passing she leaves a magnificent, inspirational legacy," Herzog said in a statement.
Australian prime minister: "This is a loss we all feel"
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote in a statement that "Australian hearts go out to the people of the United Kingdom who mourn today."
"This is a loss we all feel, for few have known a world without Queen Elizabeth II," he wrote.
The Australian leader also reflected on the queen's history with the country.
"From her famous first trip to Australia, the only reigning sovereign to ever visit, it was clear Her Majesty held a special place in her heart for Australia," Albanese wrote, adding, "She celebrated our good times, she stood with us in the bad. Happy and glorious but steadfast too."
Albanese called the queen's death "the close of the second Elizabethan age."
English Football League postpones Friday matches
The English Football League (EFL) has postponed all of its scheduled matches for Friday "as a mark of respect" to the former monarch.
Earlier, the league tweeted: "The EFL and its Clubs are truly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96."
It has not yet determined whether the matches scheduled for the remainder of the weekend will be played.
Eiffel Tower goes dark in honor of the queen
The Eiffel Tower's lights were turned off Thursday night following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, tweeted.
NYC's Empire State Building to honor Queen Elizabeth II
The Empire State Building in New York City will "shine in purple and sparkle in silver to honor the life and legacy of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II" on Thursday night.
"Deeply saddened" Pope Francis prays for queen, new king
Pope Francis said Thursday he was "deeply saddened" at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, offering prayers for her "eternal rest" and for her son Charles as he becomes king.
In a personal telegram to the new monarch, the head of the Catholic Church paid tribute to the queen's "life of unstinting service... her example of devotion to duty, her steadfast witness of faith in Jesus Christ," and, addressing the new King Charles III, said, "I invoke an abundance of divine blessings as a pledge of comfort and strength in the Lord."
India's president says "world has lost a great personality"
Indian President Droupadi Murmu also offered her condolences to the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom.
"In the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of UK, the world has lost a great personality," the president's tweet said. "An era has passed since she steered her country and people for over 7 decades. I share the grief of people of UK and convey my heartfelt condolence to the family."
Italy's premier calls the queen the "absolute protagonist" of past 70 years
Italian Premier Mario Draghi in a condolence message hailed the queen as having been "the absolute protagonist of world history of the last 70 years."
Draghi, who is now acting in a caretaker role ahead of Italian parliamentary elections later this month, said Queen Elizabeth II had represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth "with equilibrium, wisdom, respect for institutions and for democracy."
French president remembers Queen Elizabeth II as "a friend of France"
French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted Thursday that the queen "embodied continuity and the unity of the British nation over 70 years. I retain the memory of a friend of France, a queen of hearts who marked as never before her country and her century."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle add tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Archewell website
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were in England at the time of Queen Elizabeth II's death, posted a tribute to the late monarch on their organization's website.
The Archewell homepage is completely black, with a simple "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022" written in white on the page.
Prince Harry, one of the queen's grandsons and the second son of now King Charles III, traveled to the Scotland estate where his grandmother died.
U.N. chief lauds Queen Elizabeth II as a " reassuring presence throughout decades"
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement Thursday that he was "deeply saddened" by Queen Elizabeth II's passing and he offered his "sincere condolences to her bereaved family, the Government and people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the wider Commonwealth of Nations."
Guterres said Elizabeth, "was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth."
He called her "a good friend of the United Nations," and praised her commitment to environmental issues in particular.
"The world will long remember her devotion and leadership," Guterres said.
Both the U.N. General Assembly and Security Council observed moments of silence Thursday in honor of the late monarch.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says most Canadians "have known no other Sovereign"
In a statement, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote of the queen's impact on the people of Canada, saying most of its residents have "known no other Sovereign."
"Queen Elizabeth II was a constant presence in our lives," he said. "Time and again, Her Majesty marked Canada's modern history. Over the course of 70 years and twenty-three Royal Tours, Queen Elizabeth II saw this country from coast to coast to coast and was there for our major, historical milestones."
"She would proclaim 'it was good to be home' when returning to her beloved Canada. She was indeed at home here, and Canadians never ceased to return her affection."
Trudeau said Canadians will enter a "period of mourning" — along with the rest of the Commonwealth — "ending with a national day of mourning when a commemorative service will be held to mark the passing of our Sovereign."
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses the nation
Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss said that Queen Elizabeth II was "the rock on which modern Britain was built."
In a statement outside her residence at Number 10 Downing Street, Truss said the loss of the queen was "a huge shock to the nation and to the world," and that the country must come together to support the new monarch, King Charles III.
"Through thick and thin, Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the stability and the strength that we needed. She was the very spirit of Great Britain, and that spirit will endure," Truss said.
Earlier this week, Truss had met with the queen at her home in Balmoral to be officially appointed as prime minister, after the resignation of the former U.K. leader, Boris Johnson.
"She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons. Her devotion to duty is an example to us all. Earlier this week, at 96, she remained determined to carry out her duties as she appointed me as her 15th prime minister... In the difficult days ahead, we will come together with our friends across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world, to celebrate her extraordinary lifetime of service. It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy," Truss said.
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pays tribute
Britain's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned from the nation's top political post only two days before Queen Elizabeth II's passing, issued a long statement Thursday mourning the late queen and calling it Britain's "saddest day."
The late queen, Johnson said, had a "unique and simple power to make us happy. That is why we loved her."
"It is only really now that we grasp how much she meant for us, how much she did for us, how much she loved us," the former prime minister said.
"Though our voices may still be choked with sadness we can say with confidence the words not heard in this country for seven decades. God save the King," concluded Johnson.
President Biden remembers Queen Elizabeth II
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden issued a statement Thursday to remember the queen, calling her "more than a monarch. She defined an era."
"In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her," the Bidens said.
Read more here.
Charles will be known as King Charles III
Speaking outside her residence at Number 10 Downing Street on Thursday, Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss said that Queen Elizabeth II was "the rock on which modern Britain was built."
Truss said the loss of the queen, who had officially appointed Truss only two days before her death, was "a huge shock to the nation and to the world," and that the country must come together to support the new monarch, King Charles III.
Clarence House later confirmed the king's title.
Truss finished her statement by saying "God save the king."
Charles, Britain's new king, expresses sadness at mother's death
Charles, Britain's new king, has made a statement after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," the statement says.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."
The official announcement
A statement released by Buckingham Palace announced the queen's passing and the ascension of her eldest son, Prince Charles, as the new king:
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.
Rainbow appears outside Buckingham Palace
As the world awaited news from Balmoral, where the senior members of the royal family gathered to be by the queen's side on Thursday, a rainbow appeared outside Buckingham Palace in London.