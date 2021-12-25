Royals arrive at Balmoral Castle, residence of Queen Elizabeth II
A fleet of cars carrying Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, have arrived at Balmoral Castle.
A fleet of cars carrying Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, have arrived at Balmoral Castle.
"The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace said.
As of Monday, the queen has served for 70 years and 127 days, surpassing all but one of the world's longest-serving monarchs.
Queen Elizabeth appeared on the balcony with Prince Charles and Camilla, William and Catherine and their children.
Colorful pageantry, boundless national spirit, and chilled family drama were on display at the festivities honoring Britain's beloved 96-year-old monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
Diana Ross will close the show with her first U.K. live performance in 15 years. The concert is also expected to feature a pre-recorded performance by Elton John.
Britain's monarch is doing more of what she likes and less of what she doesn't, but for a monarch who's earned huge affection and respect, there have been a few bumps in the road.
The stumpy-legged dogs have gained high standing as the British monarch's breed of choice, and they too are being highlighted for her Diamond Jubilee week.
Throwing a party for a 96-year-old woman who's been in the same job for 70 years might seem like a farewell party. But Britain's monarch isn't done setting records yet.
The longest-serving monarch in British history may have one of the most familiar faces on the planet, but she's still full of surprises.
Cultural changes brought by everything from rock and roll to mass immigration have transformed the U.K. over the past 70 years, but if the queen herself has changed, there's little sign of it.
The United Kingdom and its 14 Commonwealth realms are marking the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's ascension to the throne
The 96-year-old monarch's in-person appearance ahead of celebrations to mark her 70-year reign came after a cancelation blamed on "mobility problems."
The monarch had missed the opening of Parliament only twice before, leaving some to wonder if she'll attend celebrations to mark her record 70-year reign in just a few weeks.
The author of "The Palace Papers," about the last quarter-century of the House of Windsor, discusses how the monarchy will transition from 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II when her reign eventually ends, and what Harry's estrangement has done to the royal family.
The oldest and longest-serving head of state in the world marked the occasion by retreating to her Sandringham country estate in eastern England for a short break.
Britain's monarch empathized with patients, doctors and nurses at a London hospital, saying the coronavirus "does leave one very tired and exhausted."
The monarch was one of many members of Britain's royal family to attend the ceremony for Prince Philip in London, but a few were notably absent.
The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.
Life has thrown some curveballs at Britain's longest serving monarch, but she's not bowing out, and her trademark smile is as bright as ever.
On February 6, 1952, 70 years ago today, Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh, ascended to the British throne by the death of her father, King George VI.
When Prince Charles and Camilla married in 2005, Clarence House said Camilla's title would be "Princess Consort" when Charles became king.
It was on February 6, 1952, when a then 25-year-old Elizabeth was first crowned following the death of her father.
The job advert wants someone with a "proactive approach" and a willingness to work for $12.96 an hour, the base wage in U.K..
"Although it's a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones," the queen said. "This year, especially, I understand why."
A fleet of cars carrying Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, have arrived at Balmoral Castle.
"We are disturbed by reports that aid worker Paul Urey may have been tortured in detention," the U.K. government said.
The U.S. is providing major new military aid to Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia.
"The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace said.
It's not the first time authorities have put millions of people under strict restrictions with no end in sight, and all for case-load numbers that dwarf other nations.
The man and a partner were collecting pine nuts in a forest park. The other person jumped to the ground.
A cause of death was not given.
The house is just a short distance away from where the royal family traditionally spends the holiday season.
The researchers came across the remains of a woman with a sickle around her neck and a triangular padlock on her foot.
As the world changes and technology develops, the Air Force is facing new challenges.
Pricing for the standard iPhone 14 will start at $799, while the deluxe iPhone 14 Pro Max will start at $1,099.
Borrowing costs for a conventional home loan have more than doubled over the last year.
Shaw died Wednesday of pneumonia unrelated to COVID-19, his family said in a statement to the news network.
The former Trump adviser faces criminal charges for his part in a "Build the Wall" fundraising campaign that allegedly defrauded donors.
Pricing for the standard iPhone 14 will start at $799, while the deluxe iPhone 14 Pro Max will start at $1,099.
Borrowing costs for a conventional home loan have more than doubled over the last year.
The U.S. is providing major new military aid to Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia.
Carrier is investing $15 million in a maker of electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles.
Pandemic has frayed relationship between employees and bosses, leading to greater disengagement at work, survey suggests.
The former Trump adviser faces criminal charges for his part in a "Build the Wall" fundraising campaign that allegedly defrauded donors.
The policy is a dramatic departure from a Trump regulation that made it harder for low-income immigrants to become permanent residents.
The U.S. is providing major new military aid to Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia.
Many Americans say more young people in office would make politics better.
Russell continued working for former President Donald Trump after his presidency.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors say they are "concerned" for her health. The 96-year-old monarch is at her residence in Scotland. Charlie D'Agata has more.
It's not the first time authorities have put millions of people under strict restrictions with no end in sight, and all for case-load numbers that dwarf other nations.
A panel of federal health advisers has voted to recommend approval for an experimental drug to treat Lou Gehrig's disease.
Firefighting foam is laced with dangerous man-made chemicals called PFAS.
A chemical foam that firefighters have sprayed on fires for decades to protect others was a hidden threat to them. The foam contains PFAS, which are dangerous man-made chemicals. New technology aims to reduce the risk. Mark Strassmann takes a look.
A fleet of cars carrying Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, have arrived at Balmoral Castle.
"We are disturbed by reports that aid worker Paul Urey may have been tortured in detention," the U.K. government said.
The U.S. is providing major new military aid to Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia.
"The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace said.
It's not the first time authorities have put millions of people under strict restrictions with no end in sight, and all for case-load numbers that dwarf other nations.
Conde Nast Traveler is celebrating global anniversaries by releasing special print editions called "The Future of Travel." Deputy global editorial director Jesse Ashlock joins "CBS Mornings" to share what space tourism might look like, how travelers are looking for sustainable adventures and the development of floating cities.
"CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King sits down with singer and songwriter BRELAND to discuss his new album "Cross Country" and how he's hoping to make an impact on country music.
"I am often amazed at how different my life looks now," the 43-year-old actress said.
The singer has filed a $20 million lawsuit against his nephew, claiming that he lost several million-dollar deals due to what he calls false sexual assault allegations.
The house is just a short distance away from where the royal family traditionally spends the holiday season.
ZDNet Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner explains best practices for setup and success of smart home security systems.
Pricing for the standard iPhone 14 will start at $799, while the deluxe iPhone 14 Pro Max will start at $1,099.
Carrier is investing $15 million in a maker of electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles.
Tech giant is offering larger screens, longer battery life and better recyclability for some of its most popular products.
Apple launched a new line of iPhones on Wednesday at its annual September event and debuted upgraded versions of other products including Apple Watches and AirPods. Burton Kelso, a chief technology expert for Integral, joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano to break down all the new technology that will soon be available to consumers.
The dinosaur was discovered in 2019 during roadwork on private land.
A panel of federal health advisers has voted to recommend approval for an experimental drug to treat Lou Gehrig's disease.
Extreme heat is wreaking havoc on California. Triple-digit temperatures over the course of the past week have made it difficult for crews to fight several wildfires that popped up across the state. The heat is also jeopardizing California's power grid. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans reports from California. Then, Akshaya Jha, assistant professor of economics and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University, discusses how California is handling the heat.
The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Mohenjo-daro has borne silent witness to countless floods over 5,000 years, but this year is different.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about how star are formed in the Tarantula Nebula.
A criminal indictment against Steve Bannon was unsealed following his surrender to New York authorities Thursday, revealing show the former Trump adviser is facing state money laundering, conspiracy and fraud charges. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates joins CBS News to discuss what the indictment reveals and offer more details about this case.
Police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of going on a hourslong shooting rampage in Memphis that was livestreamed on social media. Memphis station WREG's Quametra Wilborn has the latest on the suspect's criminal history.
Police have arrested a Las Vegas-area elected public official in connection with the stabbing death of a journalist who exposed corruption in his office. The suspect was initially hospitalized for self-inflicted, non-life-threatening wounds. Mark Strassmann reports.
Memphis police have arrested a man who drove around the city shooting at people. At least four people were killed during the hourslong rampage. Nikki Battiste reports.
Three others were wounded in seven shootings over about 19 hours, police said, adding that the suspect recorded his actions on Facebook.
The "smallest and coolest stars in our solar neighborhood" could provide remarkable new information about the ability of a nearby exoplanet to sustain life.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about how star are formed in the Tarantula Nebula.
Another frustrating delay for NASA's star-crossed SLS moon rocket.
NASA scrubbed its second attempt to launch its Artemis 1 test flight on a mission to send an unpiloted capsule on a 37-day trip around the moon and back.
Engineers are hopeful the weather will cooperate for the planned launch Saturday of NASA's Artemis moon rocket.
A-list celebrities have paid multi-billion-dollar divorce settlements and tens of millions of dollars in legal bills
Celebrities have been stepping out in wild outfits for years... some more often than others.
One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.
Looking for something fresh to watch? Here are the top films available on the streaming platform.
Newport Beach Police give 11-year-old Linda O'Keefe a voice on Twitter hoping to solve her cold case 45 years later.
Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama returned to the White House for the unveiling of their official portraits — their first time back to their former home since they left in 2017.
A judge highlighted concerns over radicalization among Jan. 6 defendants and supporters in a misdemeanor sentencing Wednesday, as cases proceed and ahead of a possible protest in support of the defendants scheduled in Washington later this month. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more on the ongoing fallout from Jan. 6 and the Justice Department's probe.
A criminal indictment against Steve Bannon was unsealed following his surrender to New York authorities Thursday, revealing show the former Trump adviser is facing state money laundering, conspiracy and fraud charges. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates joins CBS News to discuss what the indictment reveals and offer more details about this case.
Memphis shooting rampage suspect arrested; White House unveils official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will deliver a speech in Detroit to help promote President’s Biden’s economic agenda and efforts to fight climate change. Aaron Weinman, Insider’s financial reporter and author of the “10 things on Wall Street” newsletter, joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss.