California heat exacerbates wildfires, power issues

Extreme heat is wreaking havoc on California. Triple-digit temperatures over the course of the past week have made it difficult for crews to fight several wildfires that popped up across the state. The heat is also jeopardizing California's power grid. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans reports from California. Then, Akshaya Jha, assistant professor of economics and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University, discusses how California is handling the heat.