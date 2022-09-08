Washington mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

Washington mourns death of Queen Elizabeth IIget the free app
Washington, D.C., marked the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday with lowered flags and lengthy statements lauding the queen's leadership through the decades. The queen died peacefully Thursday afternoon at her official residence in Scotland, Buckingham Palace said. She was 96.
Following the announcement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered that the flags at the Capitol be flown at half-staff, according to her spokesperson. The House will pass a bereavement resolution for the queen on Tuesday.
"Today, Americans join the people of the United Kingdom in mourning the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II," Pelosi said in a statement. "Over her seven decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a pillar of leadership in the global arena and a devoted friend of freedom. On behalf of the United States Congress, I extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Royal Family during this sad time."
President Biden was scheduled to speak on the nation's response to COVID-19, but the White House abruptly canceled his remarks. Mr. Biden met with the queen on a number of occasions during his time in public office, most recently last year.
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era," Mr. Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement. "In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. ... In the years ahead, we look forward to continuing a close friendship with The King and The Queen Consort. Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief."
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell paid tribute to the queen's leadership, spanning decades of tumultuous world history.
"For 70 long years, from the aftermath of World War II well into the 21st century, across 15 different Prime Ministers, through great triumphs and great challenges, the Queen's steady leadership safeguarded the land she loved," McConnell said in a statement. "Despite spending nearly three quarters of a century as one of the most famous and admired individuals on the planet, the Queen made sure her reign was never really about herself — not her fame, not her feelings, not her personal wants or needs. She guided venerable institutions through modern times using timeless virtues like duty, dignity, and sacrifice. She offered our contemporary world a living master class it needed badly."
Former President Barack Obama and First Lady said they were lucky to know the queen.
"Her Majesty worked with 15 Prime Ministers and countless foreign heads of state," the Obamas said in a statement. "She listened deeply, thought strategically, and was responsible for considerable diplomatic achievements. And yet, she wore her lofty titles with a light touch—as willing to act in a comic sketch for the London Olympics as she was to record steadying messages for the people of the UK during the COVID-19 lockdowns."
Former President Bill Clinton said the queen was a "source of stability, serenity and strength."
"Hillary and I mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and we join with people across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, and all around the world, in giving thanks for her extraordinary life," Clinton said in a statement. "Throughout her remarkable 70-year reign, she led Britain through great transformations with unfailing grace, dignity, and genuine care for the welfare of all its people. In sunshine or storm, she was a source of stability, serenity, and strength."