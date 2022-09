Special Report: King Charles III delivers first address as monarch Britain's King Charles III spoke to the British people and the world for the first time as king on Friday. He paid tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and pledged his duty as the new monarch. Norah O'Donnell anchors a CBS News Special Report from outside Buckingham Palace in London with reporting and analysis from Julian Payne, Mark Phillips, Elizabeth Palmer and Roxana Saberi.