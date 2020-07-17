Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in private ceremony at Windsor

Britain's Princess Beatrice tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.

The couple got married at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge on the Windsor grounds in a small ceremony "attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family," according to a statement released by the palace.

Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, have been self-isolating at Windsor Castle since March.

Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, the Duchess of York, was originally set to get married in May in London, but she and her fiancé were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ongoing lockdown restrictions in the United Kingdom currently limit weddings and civil partnerships to 30 guests. According to the palace, "the wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."

The couple had been engaged since September 2019, when 35-year-old Mapelli Mozzi proposed to the 31-year-old princess during a weekend getaway in Italy.

The Queen's granddaughter is ninth in the line to the British throne. Mapelli Mozzi is a businessman and has a two-year-old son named Wolfie, according to BBC News.