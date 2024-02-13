Samsung has a mega Presidents' Day appliance sale going on now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Whatever your major appliance needs, Samsung offers really stylish and feature-packed options. And the best time to shop for these appliances is when the company is hosting a major sale. Well, guess what: Samsung has kicked off a major Presidents' Day appliance sale -- going on right now.

You can save up to $1,600 on some kitchen appliances and get up to $900 off select Bespoke washers and dryers. Samsung is even throwing in free installation and haul away of your old appliances and has cut the price of its two-year Samsung Care+ plan to just $50 (that's 50% off). Even if you can't afford to buy new appliances outright, Samsung is offering very alluring, 12-, 18- or 24-month, zero interest financing options, too.

Save now on Samsung kitchen appliance bundles

Samsung

Here's a chance to save more than $2,005 when you purchase this Samsung "dream kitchen bundle." It includes a three-door Family Hub refrigerator (26.5 cu. ft.), a slide-in electric range (6.3 cu. ft), a StormWasher dishwasher and a 2.1 cu. ft. microwave. Normally, this set would cost $6,316, but it's on sale for just $4,311.

Samsung is even offering 18-month, zero-interest financing with equal monthly payments of $239.50.

If you don't need the entire four-piece set, each appliance is available separately at a discounted price, but only for a limited time.

Stainless steel, 28 cu. ft. 4-door French door refrigerator: $1,499 (save $1,699)

Samsung

During Samsung's really cool Presidents' Day sale, you can have this gorgeous stainless steel refrigerator delivered to your door with free next-day delivery (in most areas), and save a whopping $1,699. For a limited time, you'll pay just $1,499.

"FlexZone" drawer tech lets you set four separate temperature settings for storing food. And this is a smart fridge, meaning you can, among other things, control and monitor the temp from your phone.

This is a 28 cu. ft. (in other words, large) 4-door French Door refrigerator that normally sells for $3,199. During this sale, if you want to take advantage of special financing, you can pay just $62.46 per month for 24 months and pay zero interest.

Free shipping, installation and haul away of your old refrigerator are included in this special price. You can choose from a variety of finishes.

Many other refrigerator models are also on sale, so be sure to check out Samsung's website to discover the latest offerings on Bespoke, French door, 4-Door, Family Hub and side-by-side models.

Samsung stainless steel 6 cu. ft. smart slide-in gas range: $1,499 (save $500)

Samsung

Right now, you can save $500 on this popular 6.0 cu. ft., smart slide-in gas range with air fry in stainless steel.

It's on sale for $1,499, but you can also choose to finance it for $62.46 per month over 24 interest-free payments.

Choose from four stainless steel finishes. Free shipping, installation and haul-away of your old appliance is included. And like so many of Samsung's latest appliances, this one fits into the company's SmartThings ecosystem -- it's also fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled.

Samsung top load washer and dryer set: $1,598 (save $1,000)

Samsung

Here's a chance to enjoy extra clean and fresh clothes, without cleaning out your wallet.

Samsung has cut the price of this popular washer/dryer combo by $1,000, so you'll pay just $1,598. You're also able to finance this set for just $133.17 per month for 12 months and pay zero interest.

This bundle includes a 5.5 cu. ft. washer and an electric, 7.4 cu. ft. dryer with a "Steam Sanitize+" feature. Or try the "Super Speed Wash" feature and get a clean load of clothes in under a half-hour.

This modern design will look snazzy in your laundry room (if it's ready for a cleaning, it will tell you) and potentially cut down the time it takes to do your laundry.

Samsung Bespoke AirDresser Grand clothing care system: $1,709 (save $190)

Samsung

This device might look like a closet, but it's loaded with technology that can save you a fortune over time on dry cleaning bills.

The AirDresser Grand offers an easy way to sanitize, refresh and steam clothing at home. It has a five-hanger capacity, so it can handle multiple outfits at once. It's designed to remove 99% of odors and uses steam to sanitize and de-wrinkle your clothing at the same time.

You can order the AirDresser online and get free delivery. There's also a financing option that allows you to pay $71.21 per month for 24 months and pay zero interest.

Samsung 2.1 cu. ft. over-the-range microwave: $279 (save $140)

Samsung

Even if you can't afford to upgrade all of the appliances in your kitchen, it's hard to pass up this deal on a cutting-edge, family-friendly microwave. It's on sale for just $270 (that's $140 off). It has a 2.1 cu. ft. capacity and includes a sensor cooking feature, along with a fingerprint-resistant housing.

This microwave offers 1,000 watts of cooking power and can easily accommodate a variety of dish sizes, so you can prepare large meals (for multiple people) quickly. The cooking sensors automatically adjusts cooking time as needed to achieve optimal results. You also get a four-speed 400 CFM ventilation system and a digital LED display.

If you're not looking for an over-the-range microwave design, Samsung has many of its other microwaves on sale as well during its Presidents' Day sale, so head over to Samsung's website to discover what's available and see how much you can save.

