Best laptop deals of Black Friday 2023 that are already live

In the past week, Apple announced the upcoming release of new MacBook Pro laptop computers featuring the powerful M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max processors. While discounts on these newly enhanced laptops are yet to be seen, we've uncovered some fantastic deals on Apple MacBook Air laptops.

Additionally, we've spotted some enticing Black Friday deals on Windows-based laptops and Chromebooks. With numerous laptop sales currently underway, you don't need to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to enjoy significant savings on a new computer.

10 Black Friday deals on laptop computers you can shop right now

Our team of computer and shopping experts have compiled this roundup of 10 awesome Black Friday deals currently available on laptop computers. We've found discounted prices on laptops from Acer, Apple, Dell, HP and more. Many of these deals are being offered for a limited time, so don't wait.

And if you're looking for gifts for the PC gamer on your holiday list, we has some great suggestions below.

Acer Aspire 5 laptop computer: 21% off

Acer

Ideal for the average student, business person or general computer user, this low-cost Acer Aspire 5 laptop offers the basic computing power needed to handle the average person's everyday needs.

For just $300 (that's 21% off), you can get this computer that has a lovely 15.6-inch full HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution.

It runs using an 11th Gen Intel i3-1115G4 dual core processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. This is not a high-end configuration, but the computer does support Wi-Fi 6 and runs Windows 11.

Dell 2021 Latitude 3520: 33% off

Dell

This 2021 Dell Latitude makes for a great business laptop. It offers a 15.6-inch FHD (LCD) display, with 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution. It runs using an Intel quad-core i5-1135G7 processor (with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics) and is configured with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. Windows 10 Pro comes pre-installed, but it can be upgraded. The computer supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity.

Right now, you can get this Dell Latitude 3520 laptop for just $800, which represents a 33% savings off of its regular $1,199 price tag. The computer weighs 3.95 pounds and includes two USB 3.0 ports.

HP 17.3-inch laptop: 33% off

HP

Right now, a mere $600 will get you an HP laptop computer offering an 17.3-inch (1,600 x 900 pixel resolution) display with a maximum brightness of 220 nits. It's also configured with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD for storage and three HDMI ports. This laptop is powered by an Intel Quad Core i3-1125G4 processor and comes with Windows 11 pre-installed. Battery life is up to eight hours.

Amazon has this laptop on sale for 33% off it's regular $900 price, so you can buy it for just $600, but only for a limited time. While this is definitely not the most cutting-edge Windows-based laptop on the market, it can certainly handle a wide range of common computing tasks. One nice feature is that the keyboard has a numeric keypad on the right.

Dell Inspiron 16: 19% off

Dell

Here's a nicely equipped Dell Inspiron 16 laptop with a 16-inch QHD display (with 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio). It runs using an AMD Ryzen 7-7730U CPU and AMD Radeon GPU. It's configured with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. Some of its ports include three USB ports and an HDMI port. There's also a SD memory card slot. Windows 11 comes pre-installed.

The Inspiron 16 weighs in at 4.28 pounds and is just 0.61 inches thick when shut. Battery life is up to 14 hours. Right now, this computer is on sale for just $813 (which is almost $186 off its regular price), but we don't expect this price to remain this low for too long.

2020 13-inch Apple MacBook Air with M1 processor: 25% off

Apple

Amazon is offering up this 2020 MacBook Air with a 13-inch Retina display for just $750. It runs using Apple's M1 processor and comes configured with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. Choose between three casing colors, including space gray, silver, or gold. Battery life is up to 18 hours.

Yes, this is a slightly older version of the MacBook Air, but it will run the latest version of MacOS and comes pre-installed with the same core group of apps as all current MacBook models. You also get full access to the Mac App Store to purchase, download and install a wide range of additional feature-packed apps.

Apple's M1 processor offers an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU and two Thunderbolt (USB) ports. It can easily meet the needs of the average computer user.

2023 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 processor: 15% off

Apple

This is the current version of the Apple MacBook Air that comes equipped with a beautiful 15-inch Liquid Retina display (which has a maximum brightness of 500 nits). This lightweight and thin laptop runs using Apple's M2 silicon (which until last week was Apple's most powerful processor). This particular model that's on sale from Amazon for 15% off (so you'll pay just $1,099) is configured with 8GB of Unified memory and a 256GB SSD for storage. Battery life is up to 18 hours.

Amazon has four color options for this MacBook Air, including starlight, midnight, silver and space gray. At the time of purchase, you can upgrade the internal storage to a 512GB SSD for $1,299 (which represents a 13% savings).

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop computer: 25% off

Dell

If you're shopping for a name brand laptop computer that runs Windows, check out this Dell Inspiron 15 that offers a 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen display (with a 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution). It runs using an Intel Core i7-1355U processor with an Intel Core Iris Xe GPU. It's also equipped with 64GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD for storage. Windows 11 comes pre-installed. The computer comes with a nice selection of ports.

Weighing in at just 3.64 pounds, this Dell laptop is typically priced at $1,399, but Amazon currently has it on sale for just $1,049 (that's 25% off and a savings of $350).

2023 15.6-inch Acer Chromebook: 18% off

Acer

The latest Chromebooks are less expensive than most Windows PC-based laptop computers and all MacBooks. They run Google's ChromeOS operating system and are designed to rely heavily on cloud-based applications and storage. They're also able to run all Android-based apps.

This 2023 model Chromebook from Acer offers a 15.6-inch touchscreen display with 1080p resolution. It's powered using a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This is adequate as long as most of what you'll be doing with this computer is cloud-based. Battery life is up to 12 hours.

A Chromebook is great for streaming TV shows, movies and music. This type of laptop can also play basic online games and run a wide range of cloud-based applications. It comes ready to run Google-based apps and services, including Google Workspace suite (Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, Chat, Calendar, etc.), Google Chrome, Google Photos, Gmail and Google Drive.

For a limited time, you can purchase this Chromebook for 18% off its regular $300 price, so you'll pay just $246.

Best gaming laptop deals

If you're a gamer or shopping for one, here are a few Black Friday deals we've found on some powerful gaming laptops.

2023 Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop: 7% off

Asus

It's rare that a current model of the Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop goes on sale, but at the moment, you can save 7% and snag this one for $1,301. It has a 16-inch FHD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a really impressive 165Hz refresh rate. Resolution is 1,920 x 1,200 pixels.

The computer is equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and is powered using a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX processor. It comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity.

We love the power and speed of the ROG Strix G16 for mobile gaming and just about any other computing task.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: 20% off

Acer

For the gamer who's on-the-move, the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop offers a way to experience all of the most popular PC and online-based games without being tied to a desktop computer. This particular model offers a 15.6-inch QHD display with a lightning fast 165Hz refresh rate. The display offers 2,560 x 1,440 pixel resolution and supports AMD FreeSync Premium. It's powered using an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU.

We recommend this gaming laptop because it can elevate your gaming and creative experience by taking full advantage of the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. It uses Ampere and the 2nd Generation RTX architecture, so you wind up being able to see realistic Ray-Traced graphics and utilize a variety of AI-based features.

Gamers will also appreciate that the computer comes configured with 64GB of RAM, plus a 2TB SSD for storage. And Windows 11 comes preinstalled. This is a pretty souped-up laptop that's currently 20% off at Amazon, so you can purchase it for just $1,355 -- but only for a limited time, so don't wait. The Nitro 5 weighs about 5 pounds and is equipped with a generous selection of ports.

When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday takes place on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 -- the day after Thanksgiving and a few days before Cyber Monday. This is traditionally the kickoff of the holiday shopping season, but many retailers have already begun offering some impressive Black Friday deals on laptop computers.

