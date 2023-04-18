CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking for a new gaming chair? Whether you're a hardcore PC gamer, SonyPlaystation 5 gamer or just playing the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, you need the right gaming chair to stay comfortable. There are some amazing gaming chairs out there if you've got a big budget. But you don't need to spend a fortune to get a well-built gaming chair.

We found plenty of exceptional gaming chairs under $300 at Amazon, Walmart and more.

Top products in this article:

Top-rated Razer chair: Razer Enki essentials gaming chair, $299

Best gaming chair deal with built-in massage function: Vonesse gaming chair, $200 (reduced from $210)

Best gaming chair deal under $100: High back gaming chair, $70 and up (reduced from $95)

Gaming chairs typically offer more cushioning, neck and lumbar support, and are more adjustable than standard office chairs. So much so, in fact, that many people prefer gaming chairs to office chairs even when they're doing light work at the computer. That's one reason why gaming chairs are a popular back-to-school purchase.

Gaming chairs are also really cool-looking, compared to oft-boring office chairs. (If you're interested in office chairs, check out these 12 super comfy, ergonomic office chairs for your home office.)

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials (that's us!) reviewed all the bestselling and top-rated options on Amazon to compile this list of the best gaming chairs under $300.

The best gaming chairs under $300

Looking to improve your game -- or your sitting situation? Get up off the couch and check out the gaming chair options ahead from Amazon, Staples, Wayfair and more, all under $300.

Razer Tarok Ultimate gaming chair

This pro gaming chair by Razer features adjustable lumbar support, 3D soft coat padded armrests (also adjustable), a multifunctional tilt mechanism and a velvet-covered memory foam neck pillow.

Says one reviewer: "I went with the Ultimate and this thing is built solid, no cheap parts anywhere. Metal frame, adjustable padded armrests, classic Razer colorway, and the lumbar support was the cherry on top. Super easy to assemble."

Razer Tarok Ultimate gaming chair, $300

Razer Enki Essentials gaming chair

This sleek black gaming chair will make an excellent addition to your gaming setup. It has built-in lumbar support and adjustable arm rests for maximum comfort. Razer brand chairs are generally highly rated, and this one is no exception: The chair currently has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

Razer Enki essentials gaming chair, $299

Hbada gaming chair

This ergonomic gaming chair is designed to help you sit comfortably for extended periods of time. It features a thick backrest and seat cushion, as well as an adjustable headrest and a lumbar support pillow. It reclines up to 155 degrees. Rated 4.3 stars.

Hbada gaming chair, $150 after coupon (reduced from $250)

GTRacing Pro Series GT099



The Pro Series GT099 gaming chair from GTRacing has a motor-sport-inspired shape and ergonomic design. The height is adjustable, and it comes with lumbar and headrest cushions. Place it in its upright mode to work or recline it a bit for gaming. This chair comes in eight colors, from classic black to pink.

GTRacing Pro Series GT099, $150 (reduced from $180)

High back gaming chair

This affordable gaming chair from Amazon has an adjustable lumbar support and headrest pillow. Don't let the low price mislead you: This is a 4.5-star-rated gaming chair that Amazon reviewers praise for comfort. Find it in seven colors.

High back gaming chair, $70 and up (reduced from $95)

Staples Emerge Vortex bonded leather gaming chair



Staples

This gaming chair from Staples has lumbar support, seat height adjustment, tilt tension and tilt lock. Its arms flip up, so you can easily get in and out of the chair fast.

Find it in five colors.

Staples Emerge Vortex bonded leather gaming chair, $180 (reduced from $270)

Inbox Zero Gulnaza ergonomic gaming chair

This comfortable, ergonomic gaming chair features a bright racer-style design with contoured padding. It also offers seat-height adjustment and tilt-lock and tilt-tension control.

Inbox Zero Gulnaza ergonomic gaming chair, $124 (reduced from $268)

Darkecho gaming chair

This Darkecho faux-leather gaming chair has a massage function, and its back reclines. It has a retractable footrest. It comes in six colors.

Darkecho gaming chair, $189 (reduced from $249)

Vonesse gaming chair

The Vonesse gaming chair is a high-back gaming chair with a footrest. It has a massage feature with three different massage settings. It also reclines up to 160 degrees.

The chair is available in seven colors. Prices vary by color. Right now, you can get the best deal on the gaming chair in pink.

Vonesse gaming chair, $190 after coupon (regularly $210)

More great gaming chairs to consider

Below, more great gaming chair options for different budgets.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair



This gaming chair is made of cold-cure foam to help your posture and comes with a magnetic, memory-foam head pillow that can be adjusted. Its armrests adjust in four directions and have replaceable tops. This chair's back reclines, and it comes in six colors. The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair is special because it comes in three sizes to fit your height.

Secretlab is also known for its officially licensed chairs for gamers. Find options for "Game of Thrones" fans, DC Comics fans and more.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair,$609

Logitech x Herman Miller Embody gaming chair

This ultra high-end gaming chair, a joint effort between Logitech and Herman Miller, comes with a number of premium features, including cooling foam and advanced spinal support.

Just about every aspect of this ergonomic chair is adjustable for a custom fit: You can fiddle with the arm width and height, as well as the seat depth and seat height. You can even optimize the back of the Embody chair to mold to your unique spinal curvature.

Logitech x Herman Miller Embody gaming chair, $1,695

SMAX gaming recliner

This four-star-rated reclining gaming chair is bigger than the average model and is designed for an extra comfy experience. It has an adjustable headrest and lumbar support. It also features a side pouch and cup holder.

Find this chair in two colors, plus in standard and extra-large sizes.

SMAX gaming recliner, $290 after coupon (reduced from $400)

Razer Enki Pro

This black and green, faux-leather gaming chair from Razer will look great in your home. It has built-in lumbar support and a magnetic memory-foam headrest pillow for maximum comfort. This new-for-2022 gaming chair is an exclusive at Razer.com, which doesn't offer reviews. Razer brand chairs, however, are generally highly rated.

Razer Enki Pro, $999

E-Win Flash Series ergonomic gaming chair

This 4.6-star-rated, stain-resistant gaming chair has a head pillow and lumbar cushion for extra comfort. It has an angle-adjustable backrest and comes in three colors.

"The materials and workmanship are excellent," a reviewer says. "Lots of attention given to the details of this chair. There was so much consideration on E-Win's part to making this product a great experience from the time you place your order, to opening the box, to completing the build."

E-Win Flash Series ergonomic gaming chair, $429 (reduced from $469)

Razer Iskur X gaming chair

This more affordable, steel-reinforced, ergonomic gaming chair from Razer is wrapped in multi-layered synthetic leather and features fully adjustable recline, tilt, height and armrests. Find this 4.5-star-rated chair in three colors, and in standard and extra-large sizes.

Razer Iskur X gaming chair, $400

