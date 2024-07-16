The 11 best Prime Day deals on robot vacuums for 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer is in full bloom. Sadly, so is all the dust and dirt that comes with doors and windows left open to enjoy a lovely summer breeze. With summer fun comes extra dust, sand and dirt tracked in from the yard or day trips to the beach. A robotic vacuum-and-mop combo can save you the time and effort that goes into keeping floors clean through dusty summer months, and the tracked in snow, sleet and rain that winter brings. Good thing Amazon Prime Day is delivering some major discounts on the best robot vacuums, with some on sale for 50% off.

If you're not sure which robot vacuums are the best, we've got you covered. Check out our recent coverage of the best robot vacuums, best robot vacuums on Amazon in 2024, the five best robot vacuums for pet hair in 2024 and best budget robot vacuums under $250. Hey, we're halfway through 2024. Robots can help you vacuum and mop your floors, mow your lawn and clean your swimming pool.

Best robot vacuum deals during Amazon Prime Day 2024

Thanks to the price slashing going on at Amazon during its Prime Day 2024 sale, you can save a fortune on some of the most popular Roomba robot vacuums, plus take advantage of great deals on robotic vacuums and mops from other brands, too.

iRobot Roomba J7+ self-emptying robot vacuum: $400 (50% off)

This is one of iRobot's most popular and powerful robot vacuums. It offers a convenient self-emptying feature, is able to avoid obstacles like socks and pet waste, and it uses smart mapping to navigate around your home.

We like this robot because it offers integrated dirt detection and does a nice job with edge cleaning. It also picks up pet hair. In fact, within our coverage of the five best robot vacuums for pet hair in 2024, the Roomba J7+ was our top pick. It is designed with dog owners in mind.

This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. (Pet Owner Official Promise) guarantee. Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste, or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

This robot features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. It even uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ also features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled in pet hair.

When it's finished cleaning, the device automatically empties into a base for easy dirt disposal. Just empty the cleaning station every 60 days. The robot vacuum actively avoids pet messes and obstacles such as water bowls. The vacuum's self-emptying capabilities means you don't need to constantly empty a dustbin, while the three-stage cleaning system provides a thorough clean of floors and carpets.

For a limited time, Amazon has cut the price of this popular robot vacuum by 50%, which brings its price down to just $400.

Ecovacs robot vacuum and mop: $699 (save 30%)

This robot vacuum features incredible suction power driven by an advanced motor and airflow technology, which delivers sparkling floors without all the effort.

This vacuum is equipped with anti-tangle technology, avoiding tangled human and pet hair in the brush -- making the vacuum easier to maintain. The vacuum's technology excels at cleaning corners and edges thanks to its hovering arm.

The vacuum supports hot mopping and hot-air drying and is well equipped to meet any cleaning challenge. Use voice commands or a simple foot touch to start cleaning, accessed through Apple Watch, Alexa or other smart phone widgets.

This vacuum earns 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon. It's on sale for Prime Day for $699, reduced from $999.

Eureka E10s robot vacuum: $350 (save 50%)

The Eureka E10s is a two-in-one cleaning device that vacuums and mops your floors. The robot offers suction power strong enough to lift dust, dirt and hair off the ground, making this a great option for people with pets. This Eureka model can vacuum and mop at the same time, with technology that can identify carpets and rugs. So when your robot vacuum senses that it's approaching your rug, the mopping pad lifts up to prevent the rug from getting wet.

This robot vacuum can avoid obstacles and map out your home. A mobile app allows you to set up cleaning schedules and no-go zones in your home. And if you have Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, you can control the vacuum with your voice.

The self-emptying Eureka E10s can hold up to 45 days worth of debris in its docking station. You can expect it to run for up to three hours before it needs to be recharged.

iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum: $150 (44% off)

If you're looking for the lowest price available on an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum, we've found the deal for you.

The iRobot Roomba 692 features a three-stage cleaning system and relies on dual multi-surface brushes to grab dirt from carpets and hard floors throughout your home. It also includes an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges.

Right now, you can get this robot vacuum for just $270, which is 5% off its usual $300 price. We like this robot option because it works nicely on carpet, hardwood and other hard surfaces. It also has a runtime up to 90 minutes and can be programmed to follow a preset schedule or voice activated whenever it's needed.

The robot's built in sensors allow it to navigate under or around furniture and avoid stairs. It also uses a dirt detect sensors that pinpoints dirtier areas of your home, like high-traffic spots, and cleans them more thoroughly. Another useful feature is the robot's auto-adjust cleaning head that adapts its height to clean carpets and hard floors.

Airrobo robot vacuum and mop combo: $300 (50% off)



Here's a self-emptying robot vacuum and mop combo that has a 60-day capacity. It offers a runtime up to 180 minutes per charge and uses LiDAR navigation to map out your home to provide maximum cleaning efficiency. The robot also has integrated, 360-degree anti-collision and fall prevention, so it'll avoid walls, stairs, toys and obstacles.

This robot vacuum and mop combo has a 350ml dust box and 340ml water tank, allowing it to effortlessly switch between vacuuming and mopping mode. It's equipped with four-level suction modes and three-level water output to ensure optimal cleaning results on different types of floors.

You also get a removable rubber floating main brush with HEPA filtration, which stays closer to the floor. Its operating noise is less than 65dB. The Airrobo robot vacuum and mop combo is chock full of features and right now, it's being sold at an incredible 50% off on Amazon. So, instead of paying $600, you'll pay just $300, but only for a limited time.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra robot vacuum and mop combo: $800 (38% off)

Here's another high-end vacuum and mop combo from Roborock that offers an impressive 5,500Pa of suction with advanced obstacle avoidance. This unit works across carpets, marble, wood, tile and other types of flooring. The S7 Max includes an upgraded floating rubber brush that stays close to uneven floors.

As you'd expect, the S7 Max detects and avoids objects on the floor, so you don't have to move anything before starting a cleanup. It can also suggest No-Go Zones automatically, to prevent the robot from getting stuck in tight spots or falling down the stairs accidentally.

When it comes to mopping, the robot uses sonic scrubbing at 3000 times per minute, combined with consistently high downward pressure. The unit can vacuum carpets and mop floors at the same time with Auto Mop Lifting. This means, it can tell the difference between hard floors and carpets and can automatically lift and lower the mop as needed.

Normally priced at $1,300, at the moment, you'll find the S7 Mac Ultra on sale for just $800, which is 38% off.

Roborock Q8 Max+ robot vacuum and mop: $520 (37% off)

The Q8 Max+ is another of Roborock's feature-packed robotic vacuum and mop combos, but this one falls into the mid-priced range, compared to the S7 Max Ultra. It's able to function on its own for up to seven weeks at a time thanks to its self-emptying feature. It also uses reactive tech obstacle avoidance, relies on a duo-roller brush system (to reduce hair tangles) and offers up to 5,500Pa suction.

Initially, when setting up the Q8 Max+, you'll use the app to select from different cleaning intensities for each room where it will be used. You can then optimize your cleaning routine with PreciSense LiDAR Navigation. This feature enables Quick Mapping, 3D Mapping, and Multi-Level Mapping for precise and efficient cleaning in any environment.

You'll find the mobile app for this robot offers a particularly easy to use interface, so setting up cleaning schedules and taking advantage of each of the robot's built in features is a breeze.

During the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, you'll find the Q8 Max+ on sale for 37% off, which brings its price down to $520.

Narwal Freo robot vacuum and mop combo: $600 (57% off)

If your home has a combination of carpeting and hard flooring, it makes sense to invest in a mid-to-high-end robotic vacuum and mop combo that can tackle the floor cleaning needs throughout your home with minimal attention from you.

This robot vacuum and mop combo make optimal cleaning decisions and takes action on your behalf. It automatically detects how dirty the mops are and will clean and sanitizes the mop pads using a high-speed spinning process with the exact amount of water mixed with the scientific ratio of floor cleaner.

Meanwhile, the patented high-speed spinning mop pads deliver 12N downward force. It even dries the floors after mopping them. Thanks to LiDAR navigation, the Narwal Freo will have no trouble making its way under and around obstacles, while automatically switching between vacuuming and mopping mode as needed.

We also like that this robot operates quietly, generating less than 48dB of noise, which is quieter than a gentle rain. This unit is currently on sale for 50% off, which brings its price down to $700.

Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop: $400 (43% off)

The folks at Shark do an amazing job offering cleaning tools that rival what's possible from high-end competitors, like Dyson and iRobot, but offer products that cost a fraction of what those competitors charge. The Shark Matrix Plus is the perfect example.

Right now, for just $400 (which is 43% off), the Shark Matrix offers powerful vacuuming and mopping capabilities, integrated HEPA filtration and plenty of suction power to capture pet hair. It's the perfect, automated cleaning tool for carpets and hard floors.

The Matrix is a powerful, whole home vacuum that empties its own dustbin. It also has a built in sonic mop for use on hard floors. It cleans in a precision matrix grid pattern that makes multiple passes over dirt and debris. As a result, it delivers 30% better carpet cleaning compared to models that use a single pass cleaning pattern. Plus, the HEPA filtration captures and traps 99.97% of dust and allergens (down to .3 microns) in its base.

The bins holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris. We love that when the robot's batteries run low, using its Recharge and Resume feature, it will automatically recharge and then pick up cleaning where it left off. And the robot uses 360-degree LiDAR vision to quickly and accurately map your home, so the robot can methodically clean while detecting and avoiding objects in its path.

iRobot Roomba Vac Essential robot vacuum (Q0120): $189 (24% off)

For a home with basic, low-level carpeting, the iRobot Roomba Vac Essential is a no-frills robotic vacuum that relies on power-lifting suction to clean your floors. It uses smart navigation and follows a row cleaning pattern. And it's able to avoid obstacles in its path. This Roomba offers three levels of powerful suction.

Because of its sleek, low-profile design, the robot can slide into tight spots and grab dust and dirt from under beds and sofas, while the Edge-Sweeping Brush gets into your edges and corners. You get up to 120 minutes of runtime on a single charge. When its battery is low, the robot automatically returns to its charging station to recharge.

If you're on a budget, the iRobot Roomba Vac Essential is a great option, especially now that it's had its price slashed by 24%. This means you'll pay just $190 during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale.

Shark AI Ultra: $295 (51% off)

This powerful robot vacuum is an expert at lifting dirt from a variety of floor types, from carpet to hard floors. Thanks to its self-cleaning brush roll, it can power through hair, debris, fur and other nastiness with the greatest of ease.

It cleans in a grid pattern that takes multiple passes over the dirtier parts of your home so you get a deep clean. It can map your home using 360-degree LiDAR vision as well, so it knows where it should be headed and avoids obstacles all on its own.

Plus, when it's full, this vacuum empties itself back at its base, where it can hold up to 60 days of vacuumed up dirt. Its bagless base means no pricey add-ons, either. All you have to do is empty the reservoir when it's full.

Set a cleaning schedule, tell your vacuum to clean on command, or adjust settings with the robot's voice control options. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant for quick setup, so it's good to go when you're ready to issue commands. Alternatively, you can just use the companion app to set everything up.

This is an excellent, feature-rich robot vacuum that can do just about anything you need. Now that it's a whopping 50% off, you can't beat this deal.

Which robot vacuum should you buy?

When it comes to choosing the best robot to help keep your home clean, consider the type of flooring it'll be used on, the approximate square footage of that space, whether you need just a vacuum or vacuum and mop combo, and what special features you're looking for. Of course, how much you're able to spend should also be considered.

Pro Tip: iRobot, with its line of Roomba robots, is definitely the best known option, but don't just shop based on brand. There are plenty of lesser known brands that offer robot vacuums and mops that are as good, if not better than what iRobot has to offer. And by going with a lesser known brand, you could save a lot more money. Instead of brand name, focus on the features and functions each robot offers, plus pay attention to the Amazon ratings and reviews, along with our coverage of the best robot vacuums.

Here are eight of the key features to seek out when choosing a robot vacuum or robotic vacuum and mop combo:

Amount of suction and number of cleaning modes: A vacuum of any type is only as good as its suction. Pay attention to the level of section the robot offers, as well as the different cleaning mode options available, based on the unique floor cleaning needs within your home.

Navigation and home mapping features: These robots use different technologies to navigate around your home, avoid furniture and other obstacles and avoid falling down stairs. Consider the cameras, sensors and other technology built into the robot to make sure it'll be able to perform its job, without constant supervision. We're fans of LiDAR technology for its accuracy when it comes to a robot vacuum being able to mag and navigate efficiently around your home.

It's ability to clean pet hair: Some robotic vacuums use specialty brushes designed to remove pet hair from floors or carpets, but not allow that hair to get tangled within its brushes.

Whether it's self-emptying: Since the robots themselves have small dirt or dirty water tanks onboard, many offer larger tanks within their base unit and can self-empty into that larger tanks. This means you'll only need to empty out the larger tanks once every few weeks, instead of after every time the robot cleans a floor. If you're looking for the least amount of interaction with your floor cleaning robot, we recommend choosing one with a self-emptying feature.

Runtime and floor coverage area per charge: Based on the capacity of the rechargeable battery built into the robot and the power requirements of its motor and integrated technologies, choose a unit that can clean your entire floor space using a single charge, as opposed to having to stop in the middle of a job, return to its base unit, recharge, and then finish its task later. Measured in square feet, most of the robot brands promote the floor coverage each robot model can cover with a single battery charge.

Floor surface compatibility: Not all robots are designed to vacuum or mop all types of flooring. If you have particularly plush carpeting or a special type of hard flooring, make sure the robot you choose is able to handle your home's flooring type.

HEPA filtration: Just like regular vacuum cleaners, some of the latest robot vacuums have built in HEPA filtration designed to capture extra small particles of dust, pollen or other allergens. If any household members suffer from allergies, HEPA filtration is an important feature when it comes to keeping the air in your home as clean as possible.

Smart control options and compatibility: All of the robotic vacuums and mops are controllable using a proprietary smartphone app, however, some support digital assistants, like Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri or Google Assistant, too. So, if you have a compatible smart speaker or want to speak into your smartphone, the robot can be controlled using voice commands. As a result, if you have a robot vacuum and mop combo and you spill something on the kitchen floor, you can simply use a voice command to summon the robot and have it locate and then clean up the mess.

