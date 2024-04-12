The best robot vacuums on Amazon in 2024 will clean dirt without cleaning you out

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Roborock via Amazon

The best robot vacuums are major time savers. You can enjoy the spring season instead of spending most of it on spring cleaning. The best robot vacuums can handle the vacuuming and floor cleanup on their own, so you don't have to. Many of them can even empty themselves and also serve as a mop. However, with all of the different brands and features available, it can be hard to know which robot vacuum to choose. To help you pick out the best model for your home, we've compiled this roundup of Amazon's best-rated robot vacuums of 2024.

Amazon's top-rated robot vacuums include options from top brands (including iRobot Roombas). We found both ultra-affordable robot vacuums and a few more premium options that deliver a next-level clean. Some are specially designed to avoid dog poop, and come with a replacement guarantee. There are also some top-rated 2-in-1 devices that can mop your hardwood and tile floors in addition to vacuuming the carpets.

Best-rated robot vacuums on Amazon

Keep reading to explore the best-rated robot vacuums on Amazon. And the good news: Some of these top-rated models are currently on sale.

For more automatic floor-cleaning options, check out the best robot mops in 2024.

Best self-emptying robot vacuum: Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum (based on more than 5,700 ratings) comes from Roborock and includes serious smarts. It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It also supports a mobile app and voice commands.

The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying. It has a 180-minute runtime.

Reduced from $700, this robot vacuum is currently on sale for 14% off. And then you can apply Amazon's $200 instant coupon and pay just $400.

Best self-cleaning robot vacuum: Shark AV2501S robot vacuum with self-emptying base



Amazon

With more than 5,700 ratings, this is one popular vac, which an impressive average of 4.5 stars. The Shark AV2501S robot vacuum maps your home, cleaning it in a precise matrix grid. Its self-emptying base holds up to 30 days' worth of dirt and debris. You can set a cleaning schedule or initiate cleaning with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

It features a self-cleaning brush roller and HEPA filtration system, making it a great option for picking up pet hair and dander.

This robot vacuum is currently $455, reduced from $550 -- that's a 17% savings.

Best robot and mop combo: Mamnv robot vacuum and mop combo

Amazon

This Mamnv robot vacuum and mop combo features an impressive 4.5-star rating (based on more than 2,000 ratings). The 2-in-1 device offers 1400Pa of suction power with four high-efficiency cleaning modes to mop and vacuum.

You can also control this vacuum via an app, remote control or using voice commands (via an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant smart speaker or home hub).

Reviewers report that this robot tackles pet hair with ease and fits into small spaces well. At just $180, it's also competitively priced.

Most affordable robot vacuum: Lefant M210 Pro robot vacuum cleaner



Amazon

Lefant's M210 Pro robot vac has earned a solid 4.0-star rating (based on more than 10,100 ratings on Amazon). It features built-in, anti-collision, infrared sensors. As a result, it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas" and adjusts its cleaning path automatically.

It features 100 minutes of run time and offers self-charging capabilities. You can download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or Alexa-based smart home hub and control it remotely.

This affordable vacuum is now only $110, versus its usual $200 price, but this deal is only available for a limited time.

Best smart robot vacuum: iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal



Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your smartphone to direct the robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future cleaning or create an ongoing schedule.

This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons.

And don't worry about having to regularly dump out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

It's currently $385, reduced from $550 (so it's 30% off). On Amazon, this robot has earned a 4.1-star rating, based on more than 17,300 ratings, so it's easy to see that people really like it.

Best budget robot vacuum: iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum

Amazon

The Roomba 694 is the most affordable iRobot brand vacuum cleaner on Amazon and also one of the best-rated at 4.2 stars (based on a whopping 23,300-plus reviews).

It is Wi-Fi-enabled, so you can control the vac with your smartphone using the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean.

"We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free.

"When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

This robovac is currently $235 -- reduced from $275 -- so it's 9%off.

CBS Essentials' best tested robot vacuum: iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum



Amazon

This CBS Essentials tested and approved iRobot Roomba j7+ vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device even uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners.

The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair. When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into a base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

You'll find this robot on sale on Amazon for $585, which is 27% off its usual price of $800. It too has a solid 4.1-star rating on Amazon, which in this case, based on 6,898 ratings.