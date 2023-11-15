Best 2023 Black Friday deals on e-readers: Save big on Kindles and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon, Kobo, Boox

The latest e-readers have had some really impressive technological enhancements over the past year or two -- not just with the improved readability of the displays and the amount of internal storage they contain, but in their durability and what these handheld devices can now be used for. Sure, they can be used for reading eBooks in just about any lighting situation. However, most can also now play audiobooks (when used with wireless headphones or earbuds), and be used as a note-taking device that allows you to handwrite directly on the display using a stylus.

We've discovered that Amazon (Kindle), Barnes & Noble (Nook), Rakuten (Kobo) and Boox have reduced their e-reader prices for Black Friday 2023, allowing you to snag a new e-reader or upgrade your existing one and save a ton of cash in the process.

Best e-reader deals now available for Black Friday 2023

While e-readers may not appear to have changed too much on the outside, in many cases the operating system used to power each of these devices have been upgraded with enhanced features readers will appreciate. The latest Boox e-reader firmware v3.5 update allows you to load any non-fiction book into the e-reader and have the integrated AI create a detailed summary for you that highlights the text's most important points and content.

In addition, it's now easier than ever to use the free Libby service to borrow eBooks and audiobooks from your local public library and have them automatically transfer to most e-readers. So, if you're an avid reader yourself or looking for an ideal Christmas gift for someone who enjoys reading, consider taking advantage of these Black Friday deals on the latest e-readers.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Amazon

We're huge fans of the Amazon Kindle Signature Paperwhite Edition and it's a top pick in our in-depth e-reader coverage. It offers an easy-on-the-eyes 6.8-inch Paperwhite display and 32GB of internal storage. It also comes in three casing colors -- black, agave green and denim blue. This version does not include lock screen ads, but does include a three month subscription to Kindle Unlimited.

For the average reader, this Paperwhite Signature Edition in the ideal e-reader because it's lightweight (just 7.3 ounces). This makes it easy to hold in one hand during extended reading sessions. Its glare-free display allows the screen to be easily viewed (without causing eye fatigue) in any lighting situation, including in direct sunlight or in a dark room (thanks to 17 integrated LED lights). In addition to serving as an e-reader, it can also play audiobooks when you pair the device with wireless (Bluetooth) headphones or earbuds.

The Paperwhite Signature Edition is also waterproof, so you can read in the bathtub, at the beach, in or near a pool, or just about anywhere that's convenient. The battery lasts for up to 10 weeks between charges. This version of the Kindle also supports wireless charging.

At the moment, Amazon does not have this $190 version of the Kindle on sale. However, if you have an older Kindle e-reader, you can take advantage of Amazon's trade-in deal. Not only will you get an Amazon Gift Card for the appraised value of your existing Kindle, you'll also get 20% off the purchase of the new one. The 20% off will bring the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition's price down to $152, then if your existing Kindle is valued at $30 and you apply the gift card to your purchase, the final cost will be just $122.

Amazon Kindle Scribe

Amazon

Amazon's Kindle Scribe does everything a regular Kindle e-reader can do, but a whole lot more. It offers a 10.2-inch Paperwhite display, along with 16GB of internal storage. This is enough to hold your entire eBook and audiobook library.

The Scribe comes with a pen-shaped stylus. A note-taking app comes preinstalled within the device which transforms the e-reader into a virtual notepad. You're able to handwrite or draw directly on the screen. You're able to leave your handwritten notes as is, or have them converted into editable text. Either version of your notes can then be shared.

The note-taking app includes a collection of virtual paper templates. You're able to create as many custom-named virtual notebooks as you want and then each can contain any number of pages. As you're reading eBooks, one nice feature is you can annotate books as you're reading them. It's also possible to important PDF files directly into the Scribe and then be able to read, annotate and share them with others.

This is the most versatile Kindle e-reader ever released. It's biggest drawback is that it's not waterproof, like the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. At the moment, this Scribe is not on sale at Amazon, but if you're able to trade in an older Kindle model, will you get an Amazon Gift Card for the appraised value of your existing Kindle and receive get 20% off the purchase of the Scribe.

iPad Mini (6th Generation): $469 (6% off)

Amazon

Out of all the various iPad models currently available, the iPad Mini is the smallest and lightest, which makes it the perfect eBook reader. Not only does it comes with Apple Books reinstalled (for buying eBooks and audiobooks from Apple), but the Kindle, Nook, or Kobo e-reader app can also be downloaded for free onto the tablet, so you can access your eBook or audiobook library purchased from any one of those online-based eBook bookstores.

The iPad Mini (6th Generation) is the current version of this tablet. It features an 8.3-inch, full-color, Liquid Retina display that's a touchscreen. It runs using Apple's A16 processor and comes configured with 64GB of internal storage. Battery life is up to 10 hours per charge. Because this is a full-featured tablet that runs iOS 17 (or later), it can handle all of the same tasks as other current iPad models and it comes with the same selection of preinstalled apps.

The benefit to using the iPad Mini as an e-reader is that you get a full-color display, so eBooks that contain photos, charts, graphs or other graphic content can be seen in full-color (which is a feature that e-readers with an e-ink or Paperwhite display can't provide).

Right now, Amazon has the popular iPad Mini on sale for 6% off, which brings its price down to $469. It comes in your choice of four casing colors and can be upgraded to include 256GB of internal storage at the time of purchase. This version of the iPad Mini is also on sale for $617, which represents a 5% savings.

Barnes & Noble Nook GlowLight 4e: $100 (17% off)

Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble remains the largest chain of retail bookstores in America and as you'd expect, it offers its own lineup of e-readers. Just like the e-readers from Amazon, Kobo and Boox, as well as the iPad Mini that runs Apple Books, all of the Nook e-readers support their own, proprietary eBook and audiobook file format. So, if you purchase a Nook for yourself or as a gift, you'll use the online-based Barnes & Noble eBook Store to purchase your content for it.

The GlowLight 4e represents Barnes & Noble's least expensive e-reader. It offers a 6-inch glare resistant display with a glow light that makes it easy to read in dark situations. The device has a rechargeable battery that lasts for weeks at a time. It's 8GB of internal storage is enough to hold hundreds of eBooks or audiobooks.

Thanks to its built-in Wi-Fi, eBooks or audiobooks can be purchased and installed directly from the device. And in addition to eBooks, it can display your own PDF files or eBooks published in the industry standard ePub file format.

For a limited time, save 17% on the Barnes & Noble GlowLight 4e and purchase it for just $100.

Boox Tab Mini C: $400 ($50 off)

Boox

Boox is a lesser known e-reader and Android tablet maker in the United States, but it's also one of the very first to offer these handheld devices with full-color ePaper touchscreen displays. In this case, the Boox Tab Mini C offers a 7.8-inch color display that offers a resolution of 150 pixels-per-inch in color mode or 300 pixels-per-inch in B&W mode.

What's great about these Android-based devices is that eBooks or graphic novels that contain color can be seen in full color on the tablets screen. And when you're done with you're reading, you can take advantage of the Tab Mini C's tablet capabilities to run Android apps from the Google Play Store.

The Tab Mini C also comes with a pen-shaped stylus, so when using compatible apps, you're able to write, draw, or annotate files directly on the screen and take notes while reading eBooks. As an e-reader, the Tab Mini C supports 24 digital file formats. It comes with 64GB of internal storage.

While the full-color display can showcase more than 4,096 colors, the ePaper technology causes them to appear more muted compared to a Liquid Retina display, like what you'd find in an iPad. The benefit is that the ePaper display allows the tablet to consume much less power, so battery life lasts for weeks, not hours.

Currently, Boox offers a lineup of e-readers and Android-based tablets with full-color ePaper displays, but the Tab Mini C is the device that's currently on sale for $50 off on Amazon. This brings the price down to $400. The two newest models, the Boox Tab Ultra C Pro ($650) with its 10.3-inch full-color HD ePaper display, and the Boox Note Air3 C ($500) with its beautiful 10.3-inch full-color display are also available right now from Amazon. Both offer eBook reading, audiobook playing and virtual note-taking capabilities and the ability to run Android apps.

Kobo Elipsa Pack: $329 (6% off)

Rakuten

In terms of its features and functions, the Kobo Elipsa Pack is very similar to the Amazon Kindle Scribe. Both are feature-packed e-readers that can also serve as a digital note-taking device. The Kobo Elipsa Pack offers a 10.3-inch, glare-free touchscreen that uses e-ink technology that nicely replicates the pages of a printed book thanks to its 227 pixels-per-inch resolution.

This version comes with 32GB of internal storage, a pen-shaped stylus and a sleep cover. The devices weighs about 13.5 ounces and can be comfortably held in your hands during extended reading or note-taking sessions. At the moment, Amazon has the Elipsa Pack on sale for 6% off, so you'll pay just $329.

Other Kobo readers, that are more similar in appearance and functionality with the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Edition include the Kobo Clara 2E ($140), Kobo Nia ($110), and Kobo Clara HD 6-Inch ($110). These Kobo devices are also available from Amazon or the Kobo website, but are not currently on sale. The majority (but not all Kobo e-readers are waterproof). However, all support OverDrive's Libby service, which allows you to borrow eBooks and audiobooks from your local public library for free.

Give the gift of Kindle Unlimited, Barnes & Noble Premium, Kobo Plus or Audible

All of the separate online eBookstores that support the specific e-reader brands sell individual eBooks and audiobooks at about the same price as the paperback, hardcover or audio CD counterpart. However, several of these eBookstores offer a monthly subscription service that gives the reader unlimited access to thousands of eBook and audiobook titles for as long as their subscription remains active. As a member of a subscription-based service, the reader does not own any of the eBook or audiobook titles. They're simply borrowed and then returned to the service.

Amazon

For all of the Kindle e-readers, Amazon offers the Kindle Unlimited service for $11.99 per month. This includes access to more than four million digital titles, thousands of audiobooks, and hundreds of magazines. Whether for yourself or as a gift, a subscription to Kindle Unlimited offers a low cost way for avid readers to have a vast library of content at their disposal.

Barnes & Noble Premium Membership

Barnes & Noble Nook users can subscribe to the company's Premium membership service. For $40 per year, this includes discounts on all printed book and eBook purchases, audiobook purchases, and whatever you buy at a Barnes & Noble Cafe. You also get to choose one eBook title per month that you then own. So, in addition to the other perks, after each 12 month period, you wind up with a dozen eBook titles of your choosing, each costing only about $3.33 each.

Kobo Plus Membership

Meanwhile, Kobo e-reader owners can subscribe to one of three Kobo Plus subscription-based services. Kobo Plus Read ($8 per month) offers unlimited access to 1.5+ million eBooks, while Kobo Plus Read & Listen ($10 per month) offers unlimited access to 1.5+ million eBooks and 150,000+ audiobooks. For just access to the service's 150,000+ audiobooks, sign up for the Kobo Plus Listen service ($8 per month).

Audible Membership for audiobooks

Amazon

For fans of audiobooks, who want access to their collection from any Kindle e-reader or a special app running on their smartphone, tablet, or computer, we recommend subscribing to Amazon's Audible service. Initially, you get two free audiobooks and the first four months of your subscription for just $5.95 per month. After that, the price goes up to $14.95 per month. Each month, you get one free audiobook of your choice which you then own, plus unlimited access to a vast library of additional audiobooks and audio content that's included with the membership.

A one-year subscription to any of these services makes the perfect gift for yourself or any avid reader on your holiday gift list.

Don't forget an e-reader cover

Regardless of which e-reader you purchase for yourself or as a gift, most do not come with a protective cover. While many of these devices are durable, they're not indestructible, so it makes sense to protect your e-reader with an optional screen cover. This will keep the device's display safe from scratches or cracks if you accidentally drop or crush it while carrying it around.

For the Amazon Kindle e-readers, you can find a wide range of covers and accessories on Amazon's website. A vast selection of iPad Mini accessories, including cases, covers, the Apple Pencil stylus and a wireless keyboard can also be found on Amazon. Check out the Barnes & Noble website to discover what Nook e-reader cases, covers and accessories are available. To find cases, covers, stylus, stands and other accessories for the Boox e-readers and tablets, you can also visit Amazon. And for the various Kobo e-readers and tablets, a selection of cases, covers and other accessories can be found on the Kobo website.

