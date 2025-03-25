Man in critical condition after shooting near Baltimore City school

A man is in critical condition after a shooting near Pimlico Elementary/Middle School Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the 4800 block of Pimlico Road around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2455.

Gun violence near Maryland schools

Maryland has grappled with incidents involving gun violence near schools.

On March 5, a 16-year-old was shot and killed after being chased by a gunman onto the property of Lansdowne High School.

In 2023, a 13-year-old was shot multiple times at a shopping center in the 3900 block of Hollins Ferry Road, not far from the school.

Months before that, a 14-year-old was shot in the unit block of Silverton Road in Lansdowne.

Other incidents outside Baltimore City have also caused concern for local leaders.

In September 2024, a shooting inside Joppatowne High School in Harford County left 15-year-old Warren Grant dead. The shooting happened during a bathroom fight, according to officials. Another student was arrested in that shooting.

A month prior, a 17-year-old student at Howard High School in Howard County was arrested at school with a loaded gun in his backpack. The student was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Kendrick McLellan, who was found dead in a vehicle in Columbia.

How have Maryland leaders tried to reduce gun violence?

In Baltimore City, Mayor Brandon Scott has implemented the Group Violence Reduction Strategy. Scott has attributed the program to major drops in city gun violence. In 2024, Baltimore City homicides went down by 23% in 2024.

Leaders are especially focused on ways to curb juvenile crime, with an emphasis on intervention and rehabilitation.

In 2024, Maryland enacted the Juvenile Justice Reform Act, signed by Governor Wes Moore. A key change in this law allows children between the ages of 10 to 12 to be charged with specific serious offenses including illegal gun possession, auto theft, animal cruelty, and sexual offenses in the third degree. Previously, children had to be 13 to be charged with those offenses.

The law also created a Juvenile Justice Reform Commission to oversee the Department of Juvenile Services and ensure accountability.

Despite an overall reduction in violent crime in Maryland, leaders like Mayor Scott say there's still more work to be done.