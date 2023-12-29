13-year-old boy shot in Lansdowne second teen injured by gunfire in area within four months

BALTIMORE -- A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times at a Lansdowne shopping center.

Baltimore County detectives believe the young teenager was shot in a parking lot area behind a CVS convenience store in the 3900 block of Hollins Ferry Road on Thursday afternoon.

As of Friday night, the teen was still in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness told WJZ that the teenager stumbled into the CVS after he had been shot, hoping that someone could help him. Store employees took care of him until officers arrived.

This is at least the second time in the past four months that a teenager has been shot in the Lansdowne community.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the unit block of Silerton Road on Sept. 11. Two teenagers were taken into custody in connection to the shooting, according to authorities.

"Our detectives do believe that this incident is isolated, and we don't necessarily deem a threat to the public in reference to this incident, but anybody with any information, we ask them to give us a call at 410-307-2020," Baltimore County Police Det. Trae Corbin said.