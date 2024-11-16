Baltimore violence prevention program praised as city continues to see dip in crime

BALTIMORE – During a brunch Saturday, the Youth Advocates Program Inc.'s (YAP) Group Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS) staff celebrated their participants with the help of Mayor Brandon Scott.

YAP is one of two nonprofits that serve community members who are at the highest risk of being engaged in violence, including people who are involved with gangs, those who recently lost loved ones to gun violence and people who were formerly incarcerated.

According to YAP's Regional Director Craig Jernigan, the organization identifies participants through their law enforcement partners.

Participants in the program, along with YAP outreach workers and life coaches attended Saturday's event. Many of the workers live in the neighborhoods and share life experiences with those they serve.

During the event, Mayor Scott praised the GVRS program for its impact on crime in the city. According to the mayor, homicides are down another 24% in Baltimore City and non-fatal shootings are down another 34% on top of the historic 20% reduction in homicides from 2023.

During a brunch on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, the Youth Advocates Program Inc.'s (YAP) Group Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS) staff celebrated their participants with the help of Mayor Brandon Scott. CBS News Baltimore

"These reductions would not have been possible without the work being done through GVRS," Mayor Scott said. "It is really the encapsulation of how we are imagining the approach to public safety in our city, by doing it the right way, not the old, broken way that they did in the past."

"We are successful because we have done what past attempts at GVRS have failed to do: Offer real pathways to support those making a change," the mayor added.

As of November 12, the mayor said 193 participants have enrolled in GVRS services since the program launched, and 50 participants have been connected to services so far this year.

"That's what we're here to celebrate today," the mayor said. "People who realized that there was not a way they were going to continue to provide for their families and be alive if they did not change their lives."

During the event Saturday, they celebrated successes, like participants securing employment, moving from homelessness to stable housing, rekindling family relationships and achieving other personal milestones.

A participant named Dwayne J shared his story during the celebration, saying his life had come full circle since he began working with YAP.

"Today, thanks to all the guiding, counseling, encouraging, I have my dream job, and I have my own place where I can serve as a proud uncle, father and role model to my family. YAP has been there for them too," Dwayne said.

In 2025, YAP will celebrate its 50th year as the nation's leading provider of community-based programming.

"Thank you for being committed to yourselves and your family, thank you for understanding the power that you have is limitless and that you can do the opposite of what they expect you to do or what they say you are each and every night on the news," Mayor Scott said. "That's what this is about, how we help people realize their power, where they come from and the ability they have within them."