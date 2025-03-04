Watch CBS News
Lansdowne High on lockdown after reported shooting at nearby shopping center, officials say

By Christian Olaniran, Adam Thompson

A reported shooting at a shopping center across from Lansdowne High School prompted police presence in the area and a lockdown, according to Baltimore County Public Schools.

The district says the school will remain in lockdown until cleared by police. All afterschool activities are canceled, the district said.

Parents were asked to pick up their children in the lot off Lansdowne Road.

This story is still developing and will be updated. 

