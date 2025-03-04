Lansdowne High on lockdown after reported shooting at nearby shopping center, officials say

A reported shooting at a shopping center across from Lansdowne High School prompted police presence in the area and a lockdown, according to Baltimore County Public Schools.

The district says the school will remain in lockdown until cleared by police. All afterschool activities are canceled, the district said.

Parents were asked to pick up their children in the lot off Lansdowne Road.

Baltimore County police are responding to the 3800 block of Hollins Ferry Rd following reports of a shooting in the area. Parents are being asked to pick up their children in the lot off Lansdowne Road. pic.twitter.com/OvzB83VzgN — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 4, 2025

This story is still developing and will be updated.