Baltimore City saw major drops in gun violence, homicides, BPD says

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City saw major drops in gun violence and homicides, according to BPD's 2024 year-end crime report released Wednesday.

According to the report, homicides went down 23% in 2024, with a total of 201 compared to 261 homicides in 2023.

Mayor Scott has also celebrated the reduction - attributing the progress to his Group Violence Reduction Strategy.

Non-fatal shootings dropped by 34%, with a total of 414 compared to 635 in the previous year.

BPD also said the city saw a 74% reduction in teen victims of homicides and non-fatal shootings.

"Creating a safer Baltimore remains our top priority," BPD Police Commissioner Richard Worley said, crediting the department's "intentional and relentless efforts to reduce crime."

Those were not the only improvement markers, according to the department.

The report also states that in 2024 Baltimore Police achieved clearance rates above the national average for major crimes, including homicides (68%), non-fatal shootings (44%), robbery (37%), and aggravated assaults (69%).

The reduction in crime is a result of a variety of enforcement strategies, including the consolidation of district detective units under the Criminal Investigation Division, using specialized units to address new crime trends, and refining the processes for crime calls and statistics. The department also worked to narrow down the drivers for crimes, and identify groups, and geographic hotspots, BPD said.

The department said it hired 160 police officer trainees, and 14 Cadets, by improving its marketing campaigns and streamlining the hiring process. Last year, Worley said the department would be working to improve staffing shortages after a mass shooting in Baltimore's Brooklyn Homes community.